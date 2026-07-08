The Duke of Sussex pressed on with private meetings at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, just one day after his crushing High Court defeat.

Harry carried on with his five-day run of solo engagements in the UK on Wednesday, but without the presence of the media.

No external press was permitted into the event in London after plans for pool media coverage changed the day before, with the decision attributed to the heatwave.

A public-facing moment was said to have been removed from the agenda at the heritage site because of the soaring temperatures and old buildings at the historic central London venue.

The duke is set to continue allowing pooled media to cover the rest of his events this week.

The Duchess of Sussex had originally been due to attend the Royal Hospital Chelsea with Harry, but the plans were switched last week when it was decided Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would not join the duke in London due to concerns over security.

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