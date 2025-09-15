Prince Harry has revealed his focus over the next year has to be on his father, King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer last year.

The Duke of Sussex reunited with the King last week for the first time in 19 months during his four-day stay in the UK.

Harry seemed to suggest he wants, and needs, to see his father more often over the coming year, as he told reporters “the focus really has to be on my dad”.

The long-awaited meeting between father and son at Clarence House, which lasted just 54 minutes, comes after Harry publicly expressed hopes of a reconciliation with his family in May.

Harry said: "There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things but... there's no point in continuing to fight anymore."

He continued: "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff. It would be nice to reconcile."

The King, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer, arrived in London from Balmoral on Wednesday, the penultimate day of his youngest son’s trip to the UK.

