Prince Harry says dad King Charles is his focus over the coming year
Prince Harry has revealed his focus over the next year has to be on his father, King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer last year.
The Duke of Sussex reunited with the King last week for the first time in 19 months during his four-day stay in the UK.
Harry seemed to suggest he wants, and needs, to see his father more often over the coming year, as he told reporters “the focus really has to be on my dad”.
The long-awaited meeting between father and son at Clarence House, which lasted just 54 minutes, comes after Harry publicly expressed hopes of a reconciliation with his family in May.
Harry said: "There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things but... there's no point in continuing to fight anymore."
He continued: "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff. It would be nice to reconcile."
The King, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer, arrived in London from Balmoral on Wednesday, the penultimate day of his youngest son’s trip to the UK.
Harry last saw the King in February last year when he made a transatlantic dash from his Californian home to the UK to see Charles following his cancer diagnosis.
The pair’s previous meeting was less than 24 hours after the announcement about the King’s health and was without Harry’s wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and their children.
The face-to-face encounter in February 2024 appeared to last for just over 30 minutes.
The duke, who stepped down from the working monarchy in 2020, has levelled a barrage of accusations at the King, his stepmother the Queen, brother Prince of Wales and sister-in-law the Princess of Wales in his Oprah interview, Netflix documentary, interviews and his autobiography Spare since moving to the US.
Harry previously claimed Charles was jealous of Meghan and Kate, did not hug him when he told him his mother Diana, Princess of Wales had died, and said he believed the King was “never made” for single parenthood, but “to be fair, he tried”.
Charles, according to the duke, pleaded with his sons during a tense meeting after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral: “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.”