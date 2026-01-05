Prince Harry 'desperate' to reunite with Charles during King's US visit
King Charles has not seen Harry's children since 2022.
Prince Harry is reportedly desperate for King Charles to be reunited with grandchildren this year.
Listen to this article
Charles is set to visit the United States this April and could meet up with his estranged son, sources claim.
The Duke of Sussex is hoping to welcome his father to his Montecito mansion in California to spend time with his children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.
Rumours of reconciliation between Harry and Charles have been bolstered by news that the King’s health is improving following his cancer diagnosis.
Read more: Prince Harry 'to be given taxpayer funded armed guards' after recent stalker scare
A source told the Sun: “Harry has made it clear that he would love his dad to come and visit him and the family.
“He knows that they are strained, but he has mentioned several times a hope that his father can have a relationship with his grandchildren.”
King Charles has not seen Archie and Lilibet since 2022, when the two young royals visited the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.
Reports of a reunion come amid claims the Prince will be awarded automatic taxpayer-funded armed police protection for visits to the UK following a new risk assessment.
According to reports, the ruling is expected to be announced within weeks, with updates now merely a "formality".
The armed security is believed to have been reinstated after a new risk assessment took place for the royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec), with Home Office sources reportedly saying that security is "nailed on" for the Prince.
The decision to reassess came after the duke wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in September calling for such a reappraisal.
During his visit that month, he had only been provided with police protection for one day, whilst attending a children's charity event. Whilst there, a female stalker of the Prince was able to access a secure zone there.
She was also reportedly able to get within "a stone's throw" of the duke only a few days later, when she attempted to approach him when he was without police protection - meaning a member of the duke's private staff, who was ex-Army, had to step in and protect him.
The 41-year-old has consistently argued it is unsafe for him and his family to visit without constant armed security, with his lawyers arguing the lack of security has left his life "at stake".
In May last year, he lost a High Court battle that would reinstate his police protection automatically.
However, in his September letter to the Home Secretary, the duke requested that Ravec, a Home Office committee, should 'abide by its own rules' and have the risk-management board assess himself annually - like they do every year for members of the Royal Family and other qualifying VIPs.