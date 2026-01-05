King Charles has not seen Harry's children since 2022.

Prince Harry has said he wants to 'reconcile' with the King. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Prince Harry is reportedly desperate for King Charles to be reunited with grandchildren this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles is set to visit the United States this April and could meet up with his estranged son, sources claim. The Duke of Sussex is hoping to welcome his father to his Montecito mansion in California to spend time with his children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four. Rumours of reconciliation between Harry and Charles have been bolstered by news that the King’s health is improving following his cancer diagnosis. Read more: Prince Harry 'to be given taxpayer funded armed guards' after recent stalker scare

The family is seen standing on a bridge, with Harry cupping his hands around Archie's head, and Meghan bent over, resting her forehead against her daughter's and holding her hand. Picture: Meghan Markle/Instagram

A source told the Sun: “Harry has made it clear that he would love his dad to come and visit him and the family. “He knows that they are strained, but he has mentioned several times a hope that his father can have a relationship with his grandchildren.” King Charles has not seen Archie and Lilibet since 2022, when the two young royals visited the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. Reports of a reunion come amid claims the Prince will be awarded automatic taxpayer-funded armed police protection for visits to the UK following a new risk assessment. According to reports, the ruling is expected to be announced within weeks, with updates now merely a "formality".

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Picture: Getty