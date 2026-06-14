Prince Harry makes surprise appearance at NBA Finals as Knicks win championship
Other recognisable faces at the match included Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney attended with boyfriend Scooter Braun, actor Timothee Chalamet and Ben Stiller
The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the NBA Finals in San Antonio.
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Harry, 41, was spotted in the crowd at game five of the finals series between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks.
He attended the match with US Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient JP Lane and sat beside NBA Commissioner Adam Silver a few rows back from the court.
The duke was already in Texas for the Warrior Games – an event for wounded, injured or ill military personnel organised by the US Government.
Other recognisable faces at the match included Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney attended with boyfriend Scooter Braun, actor Timothee Chalamet and Ben Stiller.
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Neither the Duchess of Sussex nor the couple’s children were in attendance at the game, which ended with the New York Knicks claiming their first NBA title since 1973 on the back of a 94-90 win.
The royal couple has made regular appearances at sporting events since their 2020 move to the United States, recently attending an NBA All-Star Game in February.
Harry’s appearance came hours after the King celebrated his official birthday with a ceremony showcasing the British Army’s ceremonial prowess.
Charles took part in the famous Trooping the Colour event on Saturday, where military pomp and pageantry were on display in the heart of the capital.
The Princess of Wales and her children joined the Queen and thousands of spectators at Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall to view the spectacle featuring some of the nation’s most prestigious regiments.
Future king Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, watched their grandfather from the first-floor window of the Duke of Wellington’s former office overlooking the parade ground in central London.
Crowds gathered in The Mall to watch the royal family’s carriage procession from Buckingham Palace, with Charles and Camilla in the middle of a Sovereign’s Escort provided by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.