The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the NBA Finals in San Antonio.

Harry, 41, was spotted in the crowd at game five of the finals series between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks.

He attended the match with US Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient JP Lane and sat beside NBA Commissioner Adam Silver a few rows back from the court.

The duke was already in Texas for the Warrior Games – an event for wounded, injured or ill military personnel organised by the US Government.

Other recognisable faces at the match included Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney attended with boyfriend Scooter Braun, actor Timothee Chalamet and Ben Stiller.

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