The Duke of Sussex was driven "paranoid beyond belief" with a "massive strain" left on his personal relationships due to alleged targeting by the publisher of the Daily Mail, the High Court has heard.

The duke and six other well-known claimants - Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley - all allege ANL - the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday - had a practice of "clear systematic and sustained use of unlawful information gathering" which spanned two decades.

The duke told how he felt like his "every move, thought or feeling was being tracked and monitored" and how the alleged actions created "distrust and suspicion" and "driv(ing) me paranoid beyond belief, isolating me".

Harry, who is among high-profile claimants taking legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over alleged unlawful information gathering, described the "intrusion" as "terrifying" for loved ones, in extracts of his witness statement provided on the first day of the trial in London.

Harry was "caused great distress by each and every episode of UIG (unlawful information gathering) against him by Associated or on its behalf, and the fruits of that UIG in the 14 unlawful articles of which he complains", his barrister David Sherborne said in written submissions.

The group alleges the publisher carried out or commissioned unlawful activities such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, "blagging" private records and accessing private phone conversations.

Harry, dressed in a dark suit and tie, travelled from California to London to sit in the courtroom on Monday to listen to the proceedings on the first day of the long-awaited trial, which is expected to last nine weeks.

Mr Sherborne added: "It is evident from the articles and the evidence of the Duke of Sussex that the targeting of him has had a profoundly distressing effect, with episodes of pleaded UIG described as 'disturbing to feel that my every move, thought or feeling was being tracked and monitored just for the Mail to make money out of it', 'intrusion (that) was terrifying' for loved ones, creating a 'massive strain' on personal relationships while invidiously 'creating distrust and suspicion' and 'driv(ing) me paranoid beyond belief, isolating me'."

Harry's claim relates to 14 articles, bylined to various journalists but "most prominently Katie Nicholl and Rebecca English" - the latter now the Mail's Royal Editor.

Among the duke's allegations are that a private investigator called Mike Behr was commissioned to unlawfully obtain flight details and the seat number of Harry's then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy for her journey to South Africa, and that he suggested he could "plant someone next to her".

Other articles related to "the intimate family matter" of Harry being chosen as godfather to the child of his former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

Another was about Harry's "intimate relationship" with presenter Natalie Pinkham, where Harry alleges his "privacy was invaded through the act of gathering information concerning him through UIG".

In another extract of his witness statement made available on Monday, Harry said: "I find it deeply troubling that Associated used phrases such as 'sources', 'friend' and the like as a device to hide unlawful information gathering.

"I find it shocking to learn from disclosure that Associated were even using Mike Behr to blag my flight details as late as 2014 for work that he did not even want to put into writing."

ANL "strongly denies" that there was any unlawful information gathering, including voicemail interception, directed at the duke or his named associates.

Antony White KC said in written submissions that the articles in the case "were sourced entirely legitimately from information variously provided by contacts of the journalists responsible, including individuals in the Duke of Sussex's social circle, press officers and publicists, freelance journalists, photographers and prior reports".

He added: "At all material times, the Duke of Sussex's social circle was and was known to be a good source of leaks or disclosure of information to the media about what he got up to in his private life."

Mr White later said that Harry also discussed his private life in the media, and information about his life was also provided by Palace spokespeople.

The barrister continued in written submissions: "From the top down, Associated's editors, desk heads and journalists, many of whom have worked at the company for many years and even decades, are lining up to reject the claimants' allegations of habitual and widespread phone hacking, phone tapping and blagging within the organisation, whilst acknowledging where appropriate the use of TPIs (third party investigators) to obtain information prior to April 2007 when their use was largely banned."