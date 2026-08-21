Prince Harry and a host of other household names will have to pay more than £9.5 million to the Daily Mail’s publisher in the first round of legal costs after their failed High Court case.

The high-profile figures, also including Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Sir Elton John, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information-gathering.

ANL strongly denied the claims, which were heard at an 11-week trial in London earlier this year, with judge Mr Justice Nicklin dismissing all the cases in a judgment on July 7.

The cases returned to the High Court for a two-day hearing over costs, where the court was told ANL’s total costs were more than £34 million.

In a judgment on Friday, Mr Justice Nicklin ruled the group of seven must pay £9,544,355 by August 28 as an initial contribution to the publisher’s costs ahead of further hearings to determine the total sum.

He said: “The claimants and their advisers have been on notice, since the hearing, that this would be the date for payment on account.”

Mr Justice Nicklin also ruled that ANL’s costs should be determined on an indemnity basis, which is more favourable to the publisher in terms of the amount it can recover, aside from where orders had already been made.

The judgment comes after it was made public on Wednesday that Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex are moving back to the UK.