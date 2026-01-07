Prince Harry, left, is unlikely to meet up with the King during his visit to the UK this month. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Prince Harry is unlikely to meet up with the King during his trip to the UK this month, it is understood.

The Duke of Sussex is set to fly back to London for his High Court privacy claim against the publisher of the Daily Mail. Harry is expected to be the first witness of seven big name claimants to give evidence, with the opening of the hearing scheduled for January 9. However, Harry is reportedly unable to commit to any specific dates or times as the timetable is still unconfirmed. Harry has also not been able to book flights, sources claim. The Duke has several commitments in his diary in the US meaning his UK trip will only last a few days, according to the Telegraph.

Harry is bringing a case against the Daily Mail's publisher. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, it is likely the King will be in Scotland on the dates in question as he takes a break from public duties for most of January. The King has no desire to be involved in court proceedings and will give his son Harry some distance on this particular visit to the UK, royal sources told the Telegraph. Baroness Lawrence and Sir Elton John are also among those set to testify in the case, as are actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost. Sir Simon Hughes, a former politician, will also appear in the nine-week trial being brought against Associated Newspapers Limited. The publisher is accused of hiring private investigators to put listening devices inside cars, and accessing private records and private phone conversations in a major breach of privacy. It comes just a few months after Harry had his first meeting with the King in almost two years, which took place at Clarence House in London on September 10. The private tea with his father lasted 54 minutes and came after Harry said he would “love a reconciliation” with his family.

Prince Harry was seen arriving at Clarence House on September 10. Picture: Getty