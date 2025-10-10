The Duke of Sussex has warned that the impact of social media on children is “one of the most pressing issues of our time”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were named 'Humanitarians of the Year' at the Project Healthy Minds Gala in New York last night.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meghan was praised as "a mother, wife, entrepreneur, and philanthropist", while Harry's work with mental health companies and his 2021 memoir Spare were listed among his achievements. In a joint statement, the pair said: “Working with families and young people to prioritise safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives. “As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honoured to support them. “We’re proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time.” Read more: Prince William fights back tears as he discusses the devastating impact of suicide Read more: King Charles leads tributes as two dead and three in critical condition following Manchester synagogue attack

Project Healthy Minds Gala 2025. Picture: Getty

Speaking at the event, Harry warned that the impact of social media on children is “one of the most pressing issues of our time”. Citing that 4,000 families are taking legal action through the Social Media Victims Law Centre, the duke said more needed to be done to protect young people from online dangers. “Tonight, we are all here together to focus on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time,” Harry said.

“Let me share a number with you: 4,000. That’s how many families the Social Media Victims Law Centre is currently representing – families whose children have been harmed or lost forever to social media. “Four thousand cases at just one firm. And that number represents only those parents who have been able to link their child’s circumstance to social media use. He continued: “Parents who have learned legal action is possible, who have the capacity to pursue it while grieving, and parents who’ve found their way to help in the fight back against some of the wealthiest, most powerful corporations in the world. “And even after this there may be no road to closure for grieving parents because these companies refuse to disclose their child’s information and activity on their platforms. “If these were unintended consequences 10 years ago, what are they now? “This is a pivotal moment in our collective mission to protect children and support families in the digital age.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gal. Picture: Getty