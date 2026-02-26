'It's OK to not be OK': Harry's message to recovering addicts as Duke and Duchess visit care centre of day two of Jordan visit
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote messages of support to recovering addicts as they visited a rehabilitation centre on the second day of their tour of Jordan.
Harry and Meghan met with workers and recovering addicts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) as they visited Amman's National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts.
The pair are using their quasi-royal tour to highlight humanitarian efforts in the region.
In his message, the Duke wrote: “It's OK to not be OK. Trust each other. Congratulations on your recovery. Now share your courage and experience.”
While the Duchess said: “Congratulations on your dedication to your care. Wishing you continued healing and happiness.”
The couple also visited World Central Kitchen to meet victims of Israel’s assault on Gaza and hear of the struggles to feed a population under siege.
Harry and Meghan chatted via video call with a distribution leader at one of the organisation’s six field kitchens in Gaza, producing daily hot meals for around 60% of the population.
The couple began their second day in Jordan by visiting the regional offices of the World Central Kitchen, an organisation founded by chef Jose Andres to feed people in moments of crisis.
Wadhah Hubaishi, the organisation’s response director for the Middle East and North Africa, told the couple that ochre and rice was the meal for Thursday.
He said: “This is one of our most delicious meals for the Gaza people. Within two hours, we will start distributing the food.”
“We need 20 trucks (of supplies) every day from Egypt, not enough trucks are coming in, that really affects us more than any other actor.”
Mr Hubaishi said their mantra was “food with smiles” provided by Gazans for Gazans and highlighted the need for food by telling the couple the touching story of a boy who had never seen a banana.
“A three-year-old ate a banana and asked his father ‘can I eat the peel’,” he said.
The Sussexes got more of an insight when distribution manager Shadi Raed made a video call to the couple and held up his phone to show them huge pots cooking the day’s meal and a neighbouring warehouse.