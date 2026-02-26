Meghan Markle writes message of support to recovering addicts in Jordan. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote messages of support to recovering addicts as they visited a rehabilitation centre on the second day of their tour of Jordan.

Harry and Meghan met with workers and recovering addicts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) as they visited Amman's National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts. The pair are using their quasi-royal tour to highlight humanitarian efforts in the region. In his message, the Duke wrote: "It's OK to not be OK. Trust each other. Congratulations on your recovery. Now share your courage and experience." While the Duchess said: "Congratulations on your dedication to your care. Wishing you continued healing and happiness."

Harry tells recovering addicts it's "ok not to be ok" on Jordan visit. Picture: PA

The couple also visited World Central Kitchen to meet victims of Israel’s assault on Gaza and hear of the struggles to feed a population under siege. Harry and Meghan chatted via video call with a distribution leader at one of the organisation’s six field kitchens in Gaza, producing daily hot meals for around 60% of the population. The couple began their second day in Jordan by visiting the regional offices of the World Central Kitchen, an organisation founded by chef Jose Andres to feed people in moments of crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. Picture: Alamy

Wadhah Hubaishi, the organisation’s response director for the Middle East and North Africa, told the couple that ochre and rice was the meal for Thursday. He said: “This is one of our most delicious meals for the Gaza people. Within two hours, we will start distributing the food.” “We need 20 trucks (of supplies) every day from Egypt, not enough trucks are coming in, that really affects us more than any other actor.”