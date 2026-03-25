Australians demand Meghan and Harry pay for visit Down Under themselves as thousands sign petition
The royal couple will jet off to Australia for a private trip next month
Australians have demanded that Prince Harry and Meghan pay for a visit Down Under themselves, as a petition to prevent taxpayer cash being spent on their protection garners more than 32,000 signatures.
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The quasi-royal visit has drawn criticism from Australians before the Sussexes arrive Down Under next month.
Advocate group Beyond Australia has urged the nation's government not to fund Meghan and Harry's security.
The group also called for the Sussexes to fund their own logistics and other requirements for the trip.
The petition, listed on Change.org, is titled "No Taxpayer-Funding or Official Support for Harry & Meghan's Private Visit to Australia".
It has reached a total of 32,715 signatures as of Wednesday morning.
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The group spearheading the campaign said: "The activities are private and commercial and must be treated strictly as a private visit.
"At a time when Australians are facing significant cost-of-living pressures, including rising grocery bills, fuel prices, mortgage stress driven by interest rate hikes, and increasing energy costs, public resources must be used responsibly and applied fairly without special treatment for high-profile individuals."
Both state and federal governments in Australia have previously declined to confirm who is responsible for the pair's protection during their visit.
Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, last visited Australia in 2018 when they were both senior working royals.
As a result, the couple had a police escort throughout the tour and also stayed at the Governor-General's residence overlooking the stunning Sydney Harbour.
The trip will see the Duchess of Sussex appearing at the "Her Best Life Retreat", dubbed Megstock.
The three day luxury retreat will take place between April 17 and 19, with around 300 guests set to attend.