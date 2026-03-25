Australians have demanded that Prince Harry and Meghan pay for a visit Down Under themselves, as a petition to prevent taxpayer cash being spent on their protection garners more than 32,000 signatures.

The quasi-royal visit has drawn criticism from Australians before the Sussexes arrive Down Under next month.

Advocate group Beyond Australia has urged the nation's government not to fund Meghan and Harry's security.

The group also called for the Sussexes to fund their own logistics and other requirements for the trip.

The petition, listed on Change.org, is titled "No Taxpayer-Funding or Official Support for Harry & Meghan's Private Visit to Australia".

It has reached a total of 32,715 signatures as of Wednesday morning.

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