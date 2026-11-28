Harry and Meghan 'to spend Christmas in America' after being shut out of Sandringham Christmas
The Sussexes were reportedly not invited to the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, nor to the wider Royal Family’s private lunch at Buckingham Palace, held around 10 days before Christmas.
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Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly planning to return to the US with Archie and Lilibet for Christmas, rather than spending the festive period in England.
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The decision follows uncertainty over whether the Sussexes would stay in the UK or return to California.
Harry had told ITV’s This Morning only a week earlier that Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, were looking forward to a white Christmas at the family’s Cotswolds home.
The family were also seen having festive fun at the opening night of Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park earlier in November.
But according to The Telegraph, the Sussexes were not invited to the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, nor to the wider Royal Family’s private lunch at Buckingham Palace, held around 10 days before Christmas.
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Sources close to the family said they were not expected to receive invitations.
Harry and Meghan have now reportedly opted against what would have been their first cold Christmas in Britain with the children.
Instead, they are expected to return to their home in Montecito, California, to spend Christmas with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.
Archie and Lilibet are said to be keen to see their maternal grandmother, who is reportedly reluctant to travel.
The report says courtiers may welcome the family returning to California once the children’s school holidays begin, following months of briefing and debate over the Sussexes’ status as private citizens.
Harry said he would not be handling the Christmas cooking, praising Meghan and her mother’s abilities in the kitchen.
He suggested gumbo, a dish made with stock, meat or seafood and vegetables, could feature on the menu.
During the interview, the Duke also looked back on Christmases at Sandringham, describing a “turkey feast” featuring “every range of turkey you can imagine.”
Meghan previously said she enjoyed the tradition of Christmas crackers.
The couple’s reported Christmas plans come as Meghan shared a festive promotional video for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, on Instagram to coincide with its Black Friday sale.
The clip shows the Duchess approaching a decorated front door carrying presents, wearing a faux-fur coat said to cost around £2,000.
She knocks, goes inside and laughs, although it is unclear what she says in the video.
The caption said: “A little something for the host, delivered to the front door.