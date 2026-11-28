The Sussexes were reportedly not invited to the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, nor to the wider Royal Family’s private lunch at Buckingham Palace, held around 10 days before Christmas.

Sources close to the family said they were not expected to receive invitations to Sandringham. Picture: Omar Havana/Getty

By Alice Padgett

Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly planning to return to the US with Archie and Lilibet for Christmas, rather than spending the festive period in England.

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Meghan and Harry attending Christmas Day Church service at Sandringham in 2017. Picture: Imago/Alamy

Sources close to the family said they were not expected to receive invitations. Harry and Meghan have now reportedly opted against what would have been their first cold Christmas in Britain with the children. Instead, they are expected to return to their home in Montecito, California, to spend Christmas with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. Archie and Lilibet are said to be keen to see their maternal grandmother, who is reportedly reluctant to travel. The report says courtiers may welcome the family returning to California once the children’s school holidays begin, following months of briefing and debate over the Sussexes’ status as private citizens.

The Christmas episode of the Duchess' show With Love, Meghan, last year. Picture: Raj Valley/Alamy