A source close to Harry said he had felt “great sadness” at being unable to safely bring his wife and children to the UK in previous years

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sail on Sydney Harbour with members of Invictus Australia. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to the UK with their two children within weeks.

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Prince Harry will reportedly return with Meghan Markle for the Duke's one-year countdown party for the Invictus Games - a multi-sport event set up by Harry for wounded soldiers. A source close to Harry said he had felt “great sadness” at being unable to safely bring his wife and children to the UK in recent years, News.com.au reports. "It’s been a real point of great sadness – for Harry especially – that he’s been unable to bring his wife and kids back to the UK safely to reconnect with friends and family, but anyone would understand his desire to put their safety first," the source said. The source claimed Harry has long wanted his children to experience the UK and see where he grew up. They added: “He would love to introduce the children to his wider family, to show them the UK, where he grew up – his homeland. Read More: Harry and Meghan hail under-16 social media ban but warn restrictions must go further Read More: Goal-den moments: Harry and Archie enjoy garden kickabout in Meghan's new family photos

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in an image shared by The Duchess of Sussex via instagram last Christmas. Picture: Instagram/Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

“That would be a natural thing for any parent.” However, it was confirmed Prince Harry lost his multimillion-pound fight for protection on British soil last year his royal protection was axed in the wake of their move to Montecito. The Duke of Sussex claimed his "life was at stake" is he came back to his home country. He also claimed that stripping his security was a scheme to force them back to the UK. Harry has returned to the UK several times since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, but Meghan and their two children have largely remained in California. One of Harry’s recent visits was for a two-day Court of Appeal hearing in London, while it has now been nearly four years since Meghan was last in Britain. The Duchess of Sussex was last in the UK in September 2022, when she and Harry travelled over for a series of engagements before extending their stay after the death of Queen Elizabeth II during the period of national mourning.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Whistler Welcome Celebration during day two of the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada. Picture: Getty