The move comes six years after the couple dramatically left the UK and set up base in the United States

King Charles is said to have been informed of his youngest son's plans. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly moving back to the UK this month and have enrolled their two children at British schools.

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The move comes six years after the couple dramatically left the UK and set up base in California. The pair are understood to be returning for an 'extended period' of time, according to the Daily Telegraph. It is understood there will no change to Harry and Meghan’s role and status as private individuals and non-working members of the royal family. The King was first made aware of the move on Sunday and is understood to welcome the opportunity to see more the family both in a private and personal capacity. Read more: Prince Harry redirects Diana Memorial funds away from Sentebale charity Read more: King Charles and Prince William face £10 million energy upgrades on estates

Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are enrolled to start at British schools in September. Picture: Getty

But their status will remain the same, with the couple not being offered a “half-in-half-out” option when it comes to their roles. The Telegraph – which broke the story – reports the couple’s children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are enrolled to start at British schools in September. Prince William and Princess Catherine have also been informed of the move. The move comes after the couple left the UK and royal duties back in 2020. Relations between the pair and the wider royal family had been strained since the move, with July's visit to Highgrove being a key development. It was the first time the King had seen his grandchildren in person in more than four years.

In March 2019, Buckingham Palace announced Harry and Meghan would set up their own household, breaking from the joint operation they had with William and Kate. Picture: Getty

Harry and Meghan, who married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May 2018 to become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were once dubbed part of the “Fab Four” with the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. But in March 2019, Buckingham Palace announced Harry and Meghan would set up their own household, breaking from the joint operation they had with William and Kate, amid media reports of rifts between the two couples. And in January 2020, the duke and duchess announced they intended to step back as “senior” members of the royal family, become financially independent, still support the Queen but split their time between the UK and North America. By March 2020, they had set up a permanent home in Los Angeles, California, and on March 31 of that month, Harry and Meghan officially stepped down as senior royals and stopped using their HRH styles.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex plays in a wheelchair rugby exhibition match during the Invictus 1 Year To Go event at the National Exhibition Centre on July 10, 2026 in Birmingham. Picture: Getty