Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has told LBC that Prince Harry’s police protection will be kept under review, as a security specialist warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “rolling the dice” with the limitations of private bodyguards in Britain.

Read more: New Harry and Meghan security alert as Duchesses phone number leaked from school she pulled children from

When Nick asked if the arrangements were currently being reviewed, he said: “Clearly, he has said publicly he used to be protected, he isn’t now. We will keep that under review. It’s not my decision. There’s a government committee that does it, which ourselves, security services, and others sit on and feed all the information together to make that assessment about who needs that level of protection.”

Asked during Call the Commissioner if Harry and Meghan should have police protection, Sir Mark said: “There is a national process which looks at the risk posed to different people and assesses whether they need personal police protection. There are a small number of tens of individuals who justify that.”

His comments come as close protection specialist Richard Aitch questioned the handling of Harry’s security, warning that leaving royal duties behind did not mean the threats against him had disappeared.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast , Sir Mark said decisions about who receives personal police protection were made through a national process involving the police, security services and government.

The question around the security of the Sussexes comes amid wider discussion around the security and safety of politicians, with Sir Mark warning about the threats facing people in public life.

Describing an “angry, more polarised world”, Sir Mark said extreme debate on social media and international influences were creating a difficult environment. He said police, the Home Office and parliamentary authorities had put increasing support around politicians over the past decade, but those in public life were becoming more anxious.

“We want people to be prepared to step into public life and make their case. It’s part of democracy,” he said. “We don’t want people to be threatened in that world.”

Mr Aitch, a former Royal Military Police close protection specialist whose 30-year career has included protecting members of the Royal Family, British ambassadors and senior military commanders, told LBC that private security could not simply reproduce the capabilities of a police protection operation.

Experienced bodyguards were only part of the picture, he argued. The wider operation depended on intelligence, powers and resources that a commercial team could not provide on the same basis, regardless of the background of the people employed.

“When you’re talking the difference between the police environment and the commercial sector, what you have commercially is a limitation and restriction of capability,” he said. He warned that gaps in capability, training and operational experience could amount to “rolling the dice” with Harry and Meghan’s safety.

Mr Aitch reserved his strongest criticism for RAVEC, the committee responsible for decisions on protective security for royalty and public figures, questioning any suggestion that Harry’s departure from official royal duties had itself removed the danger.

“You can’t tell me that they have made a determination that the risk to threat against Prince Harry has substantially reduced due solely to the fact of his relinquishing of royal duties,” he said. “If anything, it’s increased.”

He argued that the central question should be whether Harry faced a threat requiring police protection. “To my mind, there is absolutely zero difference between Prince Harry coming to the UK on a visit and Prince Harry coming to the UK permanently in terms of should police protection be afforded,” he said.

Describing the situation as “a quagmire of epic proportions”, Aitch said those responsible should be prepared to revisit earlier decisions if the evidence justified it. He described RAVEC’s members as “intelligent people, well-experienced people”, but questioned where accountability would sit if something went wrong, warning against “an organisational structure passing the buck”.

His concerns also extended to the preparation required for everyday movements, including school runs. Aitch said congestion, journey times and the possibility of vehicles becoming separated should be assessed before a regular route was used, with checks reflecting the conditions a protection team would actually encounter.

“The actual delivery of a protection operation is the easy part,” he said. “The whole work effort is in the preparations for that.”

Protecting a family also meant advising them about sharing photographs, contact details and personal information, he added. “It is the job of whoever is leading that security team to advise and guide and provide recommendations on best practice.”