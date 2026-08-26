Harry’s home: Duke and Duchess of Sussex touch down in Birmingham airport after six years away
The couple had opted for a private over a commercial flight for their journey to England
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to the UK with their children to begin a new life after six years living in the US, according to reports.
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Harry, Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet flew into the country on a private plane from California shortly before midday on Wednesday, landing at Birmingham Airport.
The family were said to have travelled on a Bombardier Global Express XRS luxury long-range business jet.
A spokesman for the duke and duchess declined to comment on their travel movements, citing the importance of privacy and security.
“This is not something we would comment on,” the spokesman said.
The couple had opted for a private over a commercial flight for their journey, reports said, while the Telegraph featured a picture of the Sussexes’ plane at the West Midlands airport.
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Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lili have been enrolled in British schools, ready to start in September.
The family is said to be settling in the UK for an “extended period” of time, amid speculation as to how long they will stay and where they will live, with the Cotswolds being suggested as the most likely destination.
Some reports hinted that the family would only remain for the autumn, while others said Harry planned to live in the UK for the next 12 to 15 years to give his children a British education.
Harry and Meghan, who are remaining as non-working royals, quit the monarchy six years ago amid the Megxit crisis, relocating to the US from where they criticised members of the royal family and the institution.
When the duke headed to Los Angeles from Canada in 2020, he filmed himself on the plane for his Netflix series, calling the journey their “freedom flight”.
The Sussexes’ dramatic U-turn was revealed last week, but the pair have yet to speak publicly about their plans.
Many questions remain unanswered, including whether taxpayers will foot the bill for their security.
A long-awaited risk assessment, carried out on the orders of the royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec), is said have taken place at the end of July, but Harry reportedly does not know the result.
The duke, a former soldier who served in Afghanistan, is said to have pleaded with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood for answers.
He lost a legal battle against the Home Office over the security arrangements for him and his family while in the UK, after his level of protection changed when he stopped being a working royal.
Rumours have also swirled around Meghan’s plans to return to acting, with speculation she is in talks to star in the third series of Guy Ritchie’s Netflix gangster series The Gentlemen and counterclaims the deal could be off.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have been holidaying with the King at Balmoral in Scotland, have yet to respond to news of Harry and Meghan’s return.
Future king William is estranged from his younger brother after Harry criticised him, Kate, Charles and Camilla in a primetime Oprah interview, his Netflix documentary and in his autobiography Spare after stepping back from royal duties.