The couple had opted for a private over a commercial flight for their journey to England

The family were said to have travelled on a luxury long-range business jet. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to the UK with their children to begin a new life after six years living in the US, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The family of four returned to the UK earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lili have been enrolled in British schools, ready to start in September. The family is said to be settling in the UK for an “extended period” of time, amid speculation as to how long they will stay and where they will live, with the Cotswolds being suggested as the most likely destination. Some reports hinted that the family would only remain for the autumn, while others said Harry planned to live in the UK for the next 12 to 15 years to give his children a British education.

It’s reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously rented a house in the area on the Great Tew Estate, near the Beckhams’ country home and one of Meghan’s favourite haunts - Soho Farmhouse. Picture: Google Maps

Harry and Meghan, who are remaining as non-working royals, quit the monarchy six years ago amid the Megxit crisis, relocating to the US from where they criticised members of the royal family and the institution. When the duke headed to Los Angeles from Canada in 2020, he filmed himself on the plane for his Netflix series, calling the journey their “freedom flight”. The Sussexes’ dramatic U-turn was revealed last week, but the pair have yet to speak publicly about their plans.

The family touched down at Birmingham Airport in their luxury jet. Picture: Alamy