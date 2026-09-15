Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lilibet were pulled out of their new school in Britain after the family relocated from the US a little over two weeks ago

Heavy traffic in the area is thought to have been contributing factors to the children being pulled out. Picture: Meghan

By Alice Padgett

A former senior police officer has told LBC that he thinks Prince Harry has not "helped himself" over his security arrangements after the Sussexes pulled their two children out of their new British school after just two days.

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Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lilibet started the new school year in Britain after the family relocated from the US a little over two weeks ago. Picture: Instagram

"The other thing is cost. This is not just one security team," Mr Babu added. "I suspect there will be some to-ing and fro-ing and I think there will be questions asked whether the public purse should pay for it." Harry has previously offered to pay for his own protection in the UK. The former police chief added: "I don't think he's helped himself or the situation by not arranging things in good time." A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said in a statement Monday: “The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex removed Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet just two days into the new school term. Picture: Getty

"The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family," the spokesperson continued. "This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there." Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lilibet started the new school year in Britain after the family relocated from the US a little over two weeks ago.

One incident made it difficult for their private security team's vehicles to stay in convoy, raising further concerns. The school move comes after a reported meeting last week of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which is responsible for making decisions about royal security. Harry, who turns 42 on Tuesday, is waiting to hear the conclusion of the Risk Management Board’s threat assessment and Ravec is expected to decide at the meeting as to whether the Sussex family should be entitled to taxpayer-funded security now they live in the UK. The Telegraph reported that the committee chairman wrote to the duke last week confirming that in light of their changed circumstances, it had commissioned a new risk assessment for him and a separate one for Meghan.

It comes after King Charles sent a letter to more than 100 'senior stakeholders' across the country affirming that his son and daughter-in-law were not working royals. Picture: Alamy