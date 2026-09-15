Harry and Meghan security 'saga' 'beggars belief,' says former top cop as he says Duke has not 'helped himself' over Cotswolds school run
Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lilibet were pulled out of their new school in Britain after the family relocated from the US a little over two weeks ago
A former senior police officer has told LBC that he thinks Prince Harry has not "helped himself" over his security arrangements after the Sussexes pulled their two children out of their new British school after just two days.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex removed Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet just two days into the new school term.
The children, who only recently moved to the UK with their parents, were taken out of their prep school for security reasons.
Heavy traffic in the area and the distance between the school and their new home are thought to have been contributing factors.
Dal Babu, former Chief Superintendent in the Metropolitan Police, told LBC: "It's beggars belief why they haven't thought this through."
He pointed out the Home Office committee which oversees royal and VIP security, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee or Ravec, would have previously advised on the school they attended. The committee includes representatives of the Home Office, the police and the Royal Household.
Mr Babu said the "rushed" nature of their UK move could have led to the school issues and described the whole matter as yet another "saga" involving the couple.
Read more: King Charles steps in to Invictus Games row after Uganda pulled out over ‘Harry-Meghan nonsense’
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"The other thing is cost. This is not just one security team," Mr Babu added.
"I suspect there will be some to-ing and fro-ing and I think there will be questions asked whether the public purse should pay for it."
Harry has previously offered to pay for his own protection in the UK.
The former police chief added: "I don't think he's helped himself or the situation by not arranging things in good time."
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said in a statement Monday: “The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements.
"The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family," the spokesperson continued.
"This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."
Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lilibet started the new school year in Britain after the family relocated from the US a little over two weeks ago.
One incident made it difficult for their private security team's vehicles to stay in convoy, raising further concerns.
The school move comes after a reported meeting last week of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which is responsible for making decisions about royal security.
Harry, who turns 42 on Tuesday, is waiting to hear the conclusion of the Risk Management Board’s threat assessment and Ravec is expected to decide at the meeting as to whether the Sussex family should be entitled to taxpayer-funded security now they live in the UK.
The Telegraph reported that the committee chairman wrote to the duke last week confirming that in light of their changed circumstances, it had commissioned a new risk assessment for him and a separate one for Meghan.
It also comes after King Charles sent a letter to more than 100 'senior stakeholders' across the country affirming that his son and daughter-in-law were not working royals.
Harry and Meghan were said to be “surprised” by the formal letter sent by the Lord Chamberlain under the direction of the King to senior stakeholders in the Government and military, which described them as “private citizens”.
The duke and duchess are reported to prefer the term “public figures”.
A source close to the Sussexes blamed the Lord Chamberlain’s letter for Uganda’s decision to pull out of the Duke’s 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
Team Sussex, who were given about an hour’s notice of the release of the letter on Monday, did not have time to clarify any of the points.
Uganda’s military chief General Muhoozi Kainerugaba said the country had withdrawn from the sporting competition because of “that Harry-Meghan nonsense”, and that it would “not participate in anything” that does not have the King’s “approval”.