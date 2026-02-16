Prince Harry and Meghan spotted courtside at NBA game on Valentine's weekend date night . Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured sitting courtside at the NBA's 75th All-Star Game on Sunday.

Prince Harry and Meghan looked loved up over the Valentine's weekend, with Meghan affectionately clutching her husbands arm and resting her hand on his knee. The pair were seated next to rapper and actress Queen Latifah, who was joined by her partner, Eboni Nichols. It was a celeb-studded match, with Michelle and Barack Obama, Teyana Taylor, Kelly Rowland, and more all in attendance. Read more: Kate and William share sweet snap to mark Valentine's Day Read more: Pressure mounts on police over Andrew’s trade envoy role and Epstein ties as top UK prosecutor insists 'nobody above law'

Queen Latifah, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the 75th NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome. Picture: Getty

Meghan also marked the Valentine's celebrations by posting an image of Harry and their daughter Princess Lilibet on social media. Meghan captioned the image, which partly shows Lilibet's face for the first time, to say "these two + Archie = my forever Valentines" and a heart emoji. In the photo Harry holds his daughter in his arms while she has a bunch of red balloons in her hand.

It is believed that Meghan will join her husband at the upcoming Invictus Games one-year countdown in Birmingham, UK, on July 10, ahead of next year's event. She has previously attended similar ceremonies in both Canada and Germany, and sources say she is keen to do the same in the UK, provided safety concerns are addressed. At the end of last year it was reported Harry's security arrangements while in the UK were being reviewed. Harry wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood shortly after her appointment and submitted a formal request for a risk assessment to the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which is overseen by the Home Office, a source close to the duke said in October. The Home Office has now ordered a threat assessment for the first time since 2020.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Picture: Getty