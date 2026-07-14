The Duke of Sussex has spoken movingly about showing affection to his children just as his mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, did to him.

Harry has described in the past how Diana would squeeze him and his brother the Prince of Wales as “tight as possible”, and in a podcast interview said he does the same to his son and daughter after a challenging day.

He spoke on the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast, which was recorded last Thursday and is out on Monday, before his children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, were taken by the Sussexes to see their grandfather the King the following day – the first meeting in four years.

The duke told Celebrity Traitors star Marler, a former England rugby union forward whom he has met before: “The resilience of kids is amazing and the way they view life is so incredibly refreshing.

“And if a day is hard, one thing I will do is always squeeze my kids that extra, extra tight.”

In the fast-paced light-hearted podcast Harry answered a stream of questions in the style of a mock therapy session hosted by “Dr Marler”.

The duke was asked to give his full name – “Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex”- and joked that his hair was not “ginger” but “auburn”.

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