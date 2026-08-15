In 2025, the Duke of Sussex stepped down from the organisation he co-founded.

The Duke of Sussex had previously used his share of the fund to make donations to Sentebale, the charity he co-founded to support people affected by HIV and AIDS across Malawi, Lesotho and Botswana. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Prince Harry has made the decision to stop funding from Diana’s memorial fund to the charity Sentebale, and has reallocated the money to the charity Elephants Without Borders.

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The Duke of Sussex had previously used his share of the fund to make donations to Sentebale, the charity he co-founded to support people affected by HIV and AIDS across Malawi, Lesotho and Botswana. Harry had continued contributing to the organisation using money from the memorial fund over the past four years. The Duke established Sentebale in memory of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, with the charity focused on helping children and young people affected by HIV and AIDS in southern Africa. However, Harry resigned from his position with the organisation in 2025 following a breakdown in his relationship with its founder. Read more: Meghan wears Princess Diana's jewels as she joins Prince Harry on red carpet Read more: Meghan shares summer holiday snaps as Prince Harry and kids 'visit Princess Diana’s childhood home'

Harry resigned from his position with the organisation in 2025. Picture: Getty

The dispute between the Duke and the charity later intensified, with Sentebale suing him for defamation over what it described as an alleged "adverse media campaign" that it claimed had caused “reputational harm” to its operations. Harry and his wife Meghan have also developed a relationship with Elephants Without Borders, a Botswana-based organisation which works to protect elephants and wildlife. The Diana memorial fund stopped fundraising in 2012, but continues to receive some money through donations. The proceeds are divided between funds associated with Prince Harry and Prince William. The brothers agreed to split the proceeds following the Sussexes’ decision to step down from royal duties in 2020.

The brothers agreed to split the Diana memorial fund proceeds following the Sussexes’ decision to step down from royal duties in 2020. Picture: Getty