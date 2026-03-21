The Home Office is resisting efforts to give Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex taxpayer-funded security despite police warnings over threats to the couple's safety when they are in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The Home Office is resisting efforts to give Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex taxpayer-funded security despite police warnings over threats to the couple's safety when they are in the UK.

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The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), which authorises protection for senior royals, is considering whether to reinstate the couple's security arrangements. According to the Telegraph, civil servants from the Home Office, the Cabinet Office and the Foreign Office are understood to be against the proposals due to fears of a political backlash. But despite this, Ravec, which includes the King's private secretary Sir Clive Alderton, are pushing for the security to be given to Harry and Meghan. Read More: Ex-police officer tells Prince Harry trial he is not giving evidence out of 'vengeance' Read More: Netflix 'done' with Harry and Meghan after TV deal expires

Harry has written to home secretary Shabana Mahmood to plead his case. Picture: Getty

A source told the Daily Telegraph: “There is nervousness among certain members of the committee who fear a public backlash. "The political side believe there is too much political risk while the police and security chiefs believe that he absolutely must have it due to the extant threat.” Prince Harry unsuccessfully tried to have his security arrangements funded by the taxpayer last yearPrince Harry loses Court of Appeal challenge over security arrangements in the UK, later describing the outcome as a "good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up”. He also blamed members of the Royal household for the decision - and has written to home secretary Shabana Mahmood to plead his case.