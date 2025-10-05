Prince Harry stalker 'came feet away from Duke' during UK visit
The woman reportedly entered a “secure zone” at a central London hotel that Harry was in
A known stalker came just feet away from Prince Harry twice during his recent UK visit.
The woman reportedly entered a “secure zone” at a central London hotel at where the Duke Of Sussex had been attending the WellChild Awards on September 9. Harry met the King a day later for the first time in two years,
The alleged stalker was then seen on September 11 just yards away from Harry at the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in west London, according to security sources.
She is understood to have previously followed him to Nigeria.
One of Harry’s private staff reportedly recognised the woman and “body-blocked” her to stop her from getting any closer, according to The Telegraph.
There was allegedly no police presence at the event.
The woman is said to be included on a list of Prince Harry potential stalkers which the Duke’s personal protection team is aware of. She allegedly has a history of following Harry and Meghan around the world.
Scotland Yard turned down a request to comment on the two incidents, adding that it did not discuss security arrangements.
It comes after Harry lost a legal challenge against the Home Office over his security arrangements when in the UK.
His taxpayer-funded protection was changed when he stopped being a working Royal in 2020.
The Duke of Sussex said he did not feel safe coming here otherwise.
Last month, Prince Harry met with his father King Charles for the first time in two years.
The meeting took place at Clarence House in London on September 10, Harry didn't spend long with his father, and was seen driving back out less than an hour after arriving.
He attended an Invictus reception in the City of London later on Wednesday evening, just over an hour after he left Clarence House, appearing relaxed, smiling and upbeat.
Asked how his father was by a reporter shortly after arriving at the Invictus reception, Harry replied: "Yes, he's great, thank you."
The pair's long-awaited meeting, which lasted just 54 minutes, came after Harry publicly expressed hopes of a reconciliation with his family in May.
During his four-day visit to the UK this month, the duke carried out several other charity events in Nottingham and London.
Prince Harry hit back at media reports claiming his meeting with King Charles was “distinctly formal”, claiming there were "sources intent on sabotage".
He was responding to an article in the Sun, which claimed Harry joked he felt more like an “official visitor” rather than a member of the royal family.
A spokesperson for the prince slammed the quotes attributed to him as “pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son”.
The spokesperson did not specify who the information might have come from.