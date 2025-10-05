The woman reportedly entered a “secure zone” at a central London hotel that Harry was in

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves the High Court, in central London, on April 8, 2025 after an hearing about a decision of the British Government to downgrade his personal security. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A known stalker came just feet away from Prince Harry twice during his recent UK visit.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The woman reportedly entered a “secure zone” at a central London hotel at where the Duke Of Sussex had been attending the WellChild Awards on September 9. Harry met the King a day later for the first time in two years, The alleged stalker was then seen on September 11 just yards away from Harry at the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in west London, according to security sources. She is understood to have previously followed him to Nigeria. One of Harry’s private staff reportedly recognised the woman and “body-blocked” her to stop her from getting any closer, according to The Telegraph. There was allegedly no police presence at the event. Read more: Prince Harry rules out Eton for son Archie but wants UK education Read more: Meghan Markle sparks backlash with video of 'feet up limo ride' near tunnel where Diana died

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Attends Invictus Engagements In London. Picture: Getty

The woman is said to be included on a list of Prince Harry potential stalkers which the Duke’s personal protection team is aware of. She allegedly has a history of following Harry and Meghan around the world. Scotland Yard turned down a request to comment on the two incidents, adding that it did not discuss security arrangements. It comes after Harry lost a legal challenge against the Home Office over his security arrangements when in the UK. His taxpayer-funded protection was changed when he stopped being a working Royal in 2020. The Duke of Sussex said he did not feel safe coming here otherwise. Last month, Prince Harry met with his father King Charles for the first time in two years. The meeting took place at Clarence House in London on September 10, Harry didn't spend long with his father, and was seen driving back out less than an hour after arriving. He attended an Invictus reception in the City of London later on Wednesday evening, just over an hour after he left Clarence House, appearing relaxed, smiling and upbeat.

Prince Harry came to London to appeal against a High Court ruling. Picture: Getty