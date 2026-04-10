Online court filings show that Harry is a defendant in a libel or slander claim alongside Mark Dyer

The Duke of Sussex is being sued for defamation by the Sentebale charity. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

The Duke of Sussex is being sued for defamation by the charity he co-founded, according to High Court records.

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Online court filings show that Harry is a defendant in a libel or slander claim alongside Mark Dyer by Sentebale, which he founded in 2006. The charity has launched a defamation action against the Duke of Sussex over what the charity said was a “co-ordinated adverse media campaign” which caused “operational disruption and reputational harm”, its board of trustees said. The prince started the charity, alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, to help young people with HIV ‌and AIDS in the southern African country. Founders Harry and Prince Seeiso previously stepped down as the charity’s patrons in support of a group of trustees, who resigned after a dispute with its chairwoman, Dr Sophie Chandauka. Read more: Are Royal siblings speaking to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor? Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor finally moves into renovated Sandringham home

Board Chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka MBE attends a Sentebale reception and panel discussion in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2024. Picture: Getty

In a statement, the charity's board of trustees and executive director said: “Sentebale has commenced legal proceedings in the High Court of England and Wales. “The charity seeks the court’s intervention, protection and restitution following a co-ordinated adverse media campaign conducted since March 25 2025 that has caused operational disruption and reputational harm to the charity, its leadership and its strategic partners. “The proceedings have been brought against Prince Harry and Mark Dyer, identified through evidence as the architects of that adverse media campaign, which has had significant viral impact and triggered an onslaught of cyber-bullying directed at the charity and its leadership. “Sentebale has experienced the adverse media campaign as false narratives circulated through the media about the charity and its leadership, attempts to undermine its relationships with staff, existing and prospective partners, and the forced diversion of leadership time and resources into managing a reputational crisis not of the charity’s making.”

Mark Dyer with the Duke of Sussex. Picture: Getty