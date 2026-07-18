It follows the Duke of Sussex's 'emotional' reunion with the King earlier this month for the first time in four years.

Prince Harry is to continue to campaign for taxpayer-funded security. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Prince Harry is planning to push on with his campaign for taxpayer-funded security so he can visit the UK with his family in future.

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Earlier this month, he had an emotional reunion with the King, accompanied by his wife, Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet. It's been four years since the Charles has spent time with his grandchildren, and he has hardly seen the Duke and Duchess since they moved to the United States in 202 adter quitting their royal duties. Sources have revealed that Harry wants to arrange further meetings with his father. Read More: Burnham to scrap digital ID scheme to concentrate on cost-of-living issues in 'reset' of Labour's priorities Read More: Two US soldiers killed with third missing as Iran strikes base in Jordan

Prince Harry, attend the Invictus "1 Year To Go" event at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham,. Picture: Getty

Harry, who claims he is a terror target, now plans to continue to lobby the Home Secretary for the completion of an urgent review into his security, after he sent the department a report from his private security company, according to The Mirror. The Prince is set to return to the UK in September for the annual WellChild Awards, a charity that he has been a patron of since 2007. He will also be at the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham and wants his family to join him. Harry previously returned for events ahead of the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games and had planned to travel to London with his family after a holiday in Europe. But the Sussexes decided to travel separately after the Home Office said it would not facilitate round-the-clock security for them.

Harry will be at the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham and is hopeful his family will be able to accompany him. Picture: Getty

Just 24 hours after revealing his full UK itinerary, the King refused to offer accommodation, suggesting Harry had not given him enough time to organise suitable staffing to host them at the palace. Sources suggested the Home Office believed the duke announced his itinerary in order to force the government to grant them security. Harry did manage to arrange a meeting with the King at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire after Meghan and the children flew in from Europe to the Midlands. The duke lost a case at the High Court in February 2025, which concluded that it was right to downgrade his high-level police protection. In May 2025, Harry's case also failed at the Court of Appeal. A spokesman for the Duke of Sussex said: “The Duke continues to make the case that he and his family face an enduring security risk by virtue of the circumstances of his birth and his membership of the Royal Family." “The threats that existed while he was a working member of the institution did not simply vanish when he stepped back from official duties six years ago. They remain, and the most recent threat assessment underscores the continuing nature of those risks.” Meanwhile, Harry has been forced to pay for his own private security, despite a 40-page risk assessment suggesting he faced an “elevated risk” in the UK, where five of the six known terror plots against him originated. The report, made at the request of the Home Office, said the biggest threat to Prince Harry was from “lone actors” or “grassroots” terrorists, who targeted public figures who receive high levels of negative publicity.

The King and Queen both met Harry, Meghan and their two children at Highgrove. Picture: Alamy