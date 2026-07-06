Harry will not stay at Buckingham Palace during UK trip - despite accepting offer from King
It is understood the duke had not formally responded to the offer of accommodation by the end of last week as the palace requires a minimum notice period to ensure a guest can be hosted and staff from the Royal Household provided.
Prince Harry will not be able to stay at Buckingham Palace during his UK trip despite accepting an offer to stay there, it has emerged.
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Harry will arrive in London later today without his wife Meghan and children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five. His family may join him in the UK later in the week.
While his family will not come to London, they have not ruled out the prospect of them travelling to Britain.
A spokesman for Prince Harry confirmed today that he formally accepted an invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace.
However he is understood to have left it too late before replying and Buckingham Palace was forced to rescind the invitation, because there would not be enough time to make adequate arrangements.
According to The Sun, Harry reportedly declared the accommodation unsuitable and officially declined the King’s offer.
He then later requested to stay at the palace by himself without Meghan and the children, palace sources said.
It is understood this request was declined as the provisions required to host him were no longer available.
Sources said that accommodation at a royal residence would be offered to Harry and his family for any future visits to the UK.
Buckingham Palace has yet to make any comment on the matter.
Harry is travelling to an event marking one year until the Invictus Games in Birmingham.
Yesterday it emerged that Meghan and the couple’s children would not be coming to London - after it was confirmed that the family would not be provided with taxpayer-funded police security.
The news will come as a blow for Harry, who hoped for King Charles to meet his grandchildren, who he has not seen in person for four years.
Prince Harry will travel alone for a visit to the Royal Hospital Chelsea for meetings related to the Invictus Games.
The later part of the trip is expected to include a visit to Althorp in Northampton, the family estate of Prince Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry had planned to take his wife and children to visit his mother’s private grave.