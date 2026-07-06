Prince Harry will not be able to stay at Buckingham Palace during his UK trip despite accepting an offer to stay there, it has emerged.

Harry will arrive in London later today without his wife Meghan and children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five. His family may join him in the UK later in the week.

While his family will not come to London, they have not ruled out the prospect of them travelling to Britain.

A spokesman for Prince Harry confirmed today that he formally accepted an invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace.

However he is understood to have left it too late before replying and Buckingham Palace was forced to rescind the invitation, because there would not be enough time to make adequate arrangements.

According to The Sun, Harry reportedly declared the accommodation unsuitable and officially declined the King’s offer.

He then later requested to stay at the palace by himself without Meghan and the children, palace sources said.

It is understood this request was declined as the provisions required to host him were no longer available.

Sources said that accommodation at a royal residence would be offered to Harry and his family for any future visits to the UK.

Buckingham Palace has yet to make any comment on the matter.