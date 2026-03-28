The Duke of Sussex during a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The High Court should make a "substantial award of damages" to the Duke of Sussex and six others in their unlawful information-gathering claim against the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, lawyers for the group have said.

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Harry, Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence and others are suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over the allegations, which include the use of private investigators to carry out unlawful acts such as blagging. The publisher strongly denies the claims, saying it had a "culture of professionalism and discipline". On Friday, lawyers for the group of household names started their closing arguments in the trial, which started on January 19. In written submissions, David Sherborne, who is representing the group, said each of the claimants, who also include David Furnish, Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, had "made good his or her claim". Read More: Harry and Meghan hit back after 35,000-strong Australian petition demands couple not use taxpayer's cash to fund visit Read More: Meghan and Harry hail 'reckoning' for social media firms after US court ruling

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "The unlawful acts were carried out by a range of characters: professional private investigators, some individuals who acted also as freelance journalists, and the defendant's journalists themselves. "The acts also range across types of activity, and along a spectrum of seriousness." He continued: "All are unlawful, and all offend the private lives of those at whom they are targeted. "The defendant has never accepted responsibility for a single such act. "This striking position has been maintained throughout the trial." The barrister also told the court in London that the evidence of ANL's witnesses was in "a great many cases not relevant, or simply entirely ineffectual because they claimed not to remember anything material". He added that around 70% of the claims come down to the work of four journalists and there was "incontrovertible evidence that each of them habitually commissioned UIG ((unlawful information gathering)".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the QuestScope Youth Center at the Za'atari refugee camp. Picture: Alamy