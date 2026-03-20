A former corrupt police officer has denied giving evidence at Prince Harry's privacy trial out of "vengeance".

Jerry Yanover, a former Metropolitan Police constable who was once jailed for corruption, denied he was lying as he was examined in the Duke of Sussex' privacy case against Associated Newspapers.

He appeared as a witness for the Prince and said he had heard private investigator Gavin Burrows boast about working for the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday.

Giving evidence at the High Court, Yanover denied he was lying and refuted suggestions he had been told to make the claim.

He also rejected the stance that he had been paid by Graham Johnson, the convicted phone hacker now working as a researcher for Harry’s legal team.

Prince Harry is one of seven high-profile claimants bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

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