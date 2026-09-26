Harry is preparing to stage his Invictus Games for military veterans

Harry and Meghan are happy to be back in the UK, the Duke told broadcsters. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Duke of Sussex has opened up on life back in Britain and said Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are "happy in school".

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Since Harry and Meghan flew back to the UK a month ago after six years living in the US, they have been involved in a public spat with Buckingham Palace about their status, and their children have moved schools after issues were raised by their security team. Harry, who is preparing to stage his Invictus Games for military veterans, was speaking after completing a skydive outside Toronto to honour a promise made to a 102-year-old Second World War veteran while raising awareness and support for military charities. He told the Canadian network CTV that things are going "great" after the family returned to Britain last month, and said of Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five: "The kids are happy in school and it gives me a chance to really focus on Invictus in Birmingham." Read more: Harry warns about AI as he jokes it ‘got into my speech’ after tech glitch Read more: Meghan given ‘loving’ welcome back, Duchess’s best friend reveals

Prince Harry is preparing to stage his Invictus Games for military veterans. Picture: Alamy

Of his return, Harry added: "It’s been great. It’s been great to be back on British soil. "It’s great to be back on terra firma, actually." Asked what prompted the family’s relocation, the Duke replied "lots of reasons" but did not elaborate, noting that he did not want to distract from his efforts to raise money for Canadian veterans charities. Speculation on the couple's return ranges from them wanting their children to develop a closer relationship with their grandfather the King, Meghan seeking a return to acting and the Sussexes wanting to increase their profile.