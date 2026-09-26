Prince Harry opens up about return to UK and reveals Archie and Lilibet are 'happy in school'
Harry is preparing to stage his Invictus Games for military veterans
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The Duke of Sussex has opened up on life back in Britain and said Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are "happy in school".
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Since Harry and Meghan flew back to the UK a month ago after six years living in the US, they have been involved in a public spat with Buckingham Palace about their status, and their children have moved schools after issues were raised by their security team.
Harry, who is preparing to stage his Invictus Games for military veterans, was speaking after completing a skydive outside Toronto to honour a promise made to a 102-year-old Second World War veteran while raising awareness and support for military charities.
He told the Canadian network CTV that things are going "great" after the family returned to Britain last month, and said of Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five: "The kids are happy in school and it gives me a chance to really focus on Invictus in Birmingham."
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Of his return, Harry added: "It’s been great. It’s been great to be back on British soil.
"It’s great to be back on terra firma, actually."
Asked what prompted the family’s relocation, the Duke replied "lots of reasons" but did not elaborate, noting that he did not want to distract from his efforts to raise money for Canadian veterans charities.
Speculation on the couple's return ranges from them wanting their children to develop a closer relationship with their grandfather the King, Meghan seeking a return to acting and the Sussexes wanting to increase their profile.
In the run-up to their return, Charles was said to be glad to be able to spend more time with the family but remained adamant they would not be working royals, and there was no half-in, half-out option.
Within two weeks of arriving, there was reported pushback from Harry and Meghan after a letter, authorised by the King, was circulated by the Lord Chamberlain to senior stakeholders in the government and military reiterating the couple were “private citizens” and setting out guidance on how they should be treated.
The Duke and Duchess were said to be "surprised" by the formal letter and the couple, who are waiting to hear whether they will be given taxpayer-funded security, were reported to prefer the term "public figures" instead.