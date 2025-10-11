The Duke of Sussex has written to the Home Secretary asking for a re-evaluation of his security arrangements when in the UK.

Harry wrote to Shabana Mahmood shortly after her appointment to the role and submitted a formal request for a risk assessment to the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), overseen by the Home Office, a source close to the duke said.

During Harry's last visit to the UK in September, a "known stalker" came "within feet" of him on two occasions, according to reports in The Telegraph.

The woman entered a "secure zone" at a central London hotel where the duke was attending the WellChild Awards on September 9 and was spotted two days later near Harry at the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in west London, the paper said.

It comes after the duke lost an appeal in May challenging the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over the decision of Ravec that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.

A source close to Harry said the duke's letter to Ms Mahmood was sent prior to the two incidents during his September visit.