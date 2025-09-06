Prince Harry has ‘no idea’ if he’ll see the King during his visit to the UK next week.

The Duke of Sussex will return to the UK on the third anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II next week as he attends a charity awards ceremony.

Harry, who lives in California, will be supporting the WellChild children's charity, of which he is a long-standing patron.

Its 2025 awards will be held on September 8, three years to the day since the prince's grandmother died at her home in Balmoral, Aberdeenshire.

The Duke will be in the UK for four days in all, but it remains unclear if he will meet with his father or brother.

