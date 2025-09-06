Prince Harry has 'no idea' if he will meet with King Charles during upcoming UK visit
Prince Harry has ‘no idea’ if he’ll see the King during his visit to the UK next week.
Listen to this article
The Duke of Sussex will return to the UK on the third anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II next week as he attends a charity awards ceremony.
Harry, who lives in California, will be supporting the WellChild children's charity, of which he is a long-standing patron.
Its 2025 awards will be held on September 8, three years to the day since the prince's grandmother died at her home in Balmoral, Aberdeenshire.
The Duke will be in the UK for four days in all, but it remains unclear if he will meet with his father or brother.
Sources close to the Firm claim Harry has not been offered a place to stay at any royal residency, but may get to meet his father if he extends his stay to attend the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.
Royal expert Charles Rae told The Sun any kind of royal reunion is “unlikely”, however.
He said: “The big problem is that Harry is flying 5,500 miles to London and the King is still 500 miles away in Scotland.
“It is unlikely you would expect the King would fly down again to have a cup of tea with Harry.
“I can’t see how you could possibly have a reconciliation without the whole family being involved.”
During his WellChild appearance, Harry will make a speech, meet and talk with seriously ill children and their families, and present an award to an "inspirational child" aged between four and six.
The 40-year-old has attended the awards 14 times before and has held the role of the charity's patron for 17 years.