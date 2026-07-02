Harry's homecoming: Will Duke be able to visit UK with Meghan and children?
Prince Harry determined to make trip work despite security concerns for travelling with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Prince Harry is determined to travel to the UK next week for an Invictus Games duty and reunion with the King, as fears remain around his security.
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The Duke of Sussex has long had plans in the diary to make his first trip to England with his wife, Meghan Markle, since the Queen's funeral in 2022.
He has been unable to integrate his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with his wider family due to security concerns.
Meghan and the children were forced to stay in California, their home since 2020, the year they left The Firm, for the coronation of King Charles in 2023.
A source said: "It’s been a real point of great sadness – for Harry especially – that he’s been unable to bring his wife and kids back to the UK safely to reconnect with friends and family, but anyone would understand his desire to put their safety first."
However, this latest trip to the UK has also been shrouded by security concerns, with the Duke no longer able to command the same police protection now he is no longer a working Royal.
A spokesman for Harry said: “The duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK.”
Here are the details around the trip.
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When is Harry coming to the UK?
Prince Harry is due to carry out engagements from Tuesday, July 7, to Saturday, July 11. His diary includes:
- Visiting a charity festival for bereaved children,
- Touring a symposium on wounded, injured and sick service personnel linked to the Invictus Games,
- Visiting to Birmingham Children’s Hospital to mark the 20th anniversary of its WellChild Nurse programme.
The Duke and Duchess are also expected to attend meetings connected to Invictus at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, home of the Chelsea Pensioners.
In addition, if their children are to join them, it will also provide a rare opportunity for them to meet their grandfather, King Charles III.
What are the security arrangements for the trip?
It is expected that the trip will go ahead as planned, with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet attending with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
It is believed the family will not receive taxpayer-funded protection while in the UK, other than when they are within royal residences.
The Duke has repeatedly expressed concerns about the level of security available to his family and said last year: "I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point."
Harry and his security detail are working behind the scenes to try to ensure the visit can take place safely and improvements have reportedly made to satisfy the Sussexes.
He has previously raised issues with the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), which he states does not offer the amount of protection required to keep his family safe.
Harry lost a legal challenge last year to beef up the powers of protection available and visited his father alone last year.
To mitigate the risk this time, the children are not expected to attend any public events, but Meghan is scheduled to join her husband on visits to the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London and an Invictus event at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.
There has also been confusion as to where they will stay, with an offer of rooms inside a Royal residence being made, although it is not known if this has been accepted.
A Government spokesperson said: “The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate.
“It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”