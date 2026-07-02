Prince Harry is determined to travel to the UK next week for an Invictus Games duty and reunion with the King, as fears remain around his security.

The Duke of Sussex has long had plans in the diary to make his first trip to England with his wife, Meghan Markle, since the Queen's funeral in 2022.

He has been unable to integrate his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with his wider family due to security concerns.

Meghan and the children were forced to stay in California, their home since 2020, the year they left The Firm, for the coronation of King Charles in 2023.

A source said: "It’s been a real point of great sadness – for Harry especially – that he’s been unable to bring his wife and kids back to the UK safely to reconnect with friends and family, but anyone would understand his desire to put their safety first."

However, this latest trip to the UK has also been shrouded by security concerns, with the Duke no longer able to command the same police protection now he is no longer a working Royal.

A spokesman for Harry said: “The duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK.”

Here are the details around the trip.

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