Prince Harry has made a surprise visit to Ukraine, a spokesperson for the royal says.

The Duke of Sussex visited Kyiv at the request of the Ukrainian government after a working trip to the UK earlier this week.

He travelled to the capital to help with the recovery of injured service personnel from the three-year war with Russia.

Harry has a long-standing interest in help veterans recover - having founded the Invictus Games, which sees injured soldiers compete in sporting events.

Speaking on his way to Kyiv, the Duke of Sussex told the Guardian: “We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process.