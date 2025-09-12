Prince Harry makes surprise trip to Ukraine after reunion with the King
Prince Harry has made a surprise visit to Ukraine, a spokesperson for the royal says.
Listen to this article
The Duke of Sussex visited Kyiv at the request of the Ukrainian government after a working trip to the UK earlier this week.
He travelled to the capital to help with the recovery of injured service personnel from the three-year war with Russia.
Read More: Brit clearing landmines in Ukraine speaks of 'privilege' of helping war-torn communities
Read More: Smiling Kate celebrates UK textile industry on solo trip as Harry finishes UK visit
Harry has a long-standing interest in help veterans recover - having founded the Invictus Games, which sees injured soldiers compete in sporting events.
Speaking on his way to Kyiv, the Duke of Sussex told the Guardian: “We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process.
He added: “We can continue to humanise the people involved in this war and what they are going through. We have to keep it in the forefront of people’s minds. I hope this trip will help to bring it home to people because it’s easy to become desensitised to what has been going on.”
During the trip to the Ukraine, Harry and a team from the Invictus Games Foundation are set to detail new measures to help those injured by the war sparked by Putin's invasion of the country.
It is estimated that 130,000 have been left with permanent disabilities by the war.
The trip comes after a reunion between Harry and his father, King Charles, earlier this week.
After an hour-long visit to Clarence House in London for a private tea, the duke said the King is "great".