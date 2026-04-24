"I will always be part of the royal family and I’m here working and doing the very thing that I was born to do, and I enjoy doing it," Prince Harry said

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, delivered a speech during the Kyiv Security Forum. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Duke of Sussex has said he will always be part of the royal family during his surprise visit to Ukraine, adding he is in the war-torn country “doing the very thing that I was born to do”.

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Harry’s comments come after he delivered an impassioned speech at the Kyiv Security Forum on Thursday in which he appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to “stop this war” and urged “American leadership” to honour its obligations in the Ukrainian conflict. The duke, who served on two frontline tours to Afghanistan, also said he was “not here as a politician” but as “a soldier who understands service” and a “humanitarian”, echoing remarks made by his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997 during a trip to Angola. In Ukraine on Friday, Harry told ITV News he does not recognise the description of himself as “not a working royal”. He said: “I will always be part of the royal family and I’m here working and doing the very thing that I was born to do, and I enjoy doing it. Read More: Could Donald Trump deport Harry and Meghan? Read More: Trump reignites feud with Prince Harry over speech before suggesting King's US visit could mend special relationship

Harry speaking to a member of the Ukrainian army in Kyiv. Picture: Getty

“I enjoy being able to do these trips and come and support the people that I’ve met before, the friends that I’ve made, and hopefully bringing attention to issues that for one reason or another drop out of the news because something else has popped up.” Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, announced they would step back as senior members of the Royal Family on January 8, 2020. "Megxit" was finalised on March 31, the same year, after which they ceased to be working royals. Harry’s trip comes just days before his father the King begins a major state visit to America to see President Donald Trump, against the backdrop of transatlantic tensions over the Iran conflict. Asked if he believes any of the comments he has made during his time in Ukraine will impact the state visit, he said: “Not at all.”

The duke also referred to his mother’s trip to Angola in 1997 to campaign against landmines. During her visit, Diana said: “I am not a political figure. I am a humanitarian figure and always have been and always will be.” On Friday, Harry told ITV News: “It’s very, very sad because nearly 30 years ago since my mother was in Angola here we are again in a new conflict.” It was a rare input on global matters from the duke when he implored the US to “honour its international treaty obligations” in its “enduring role in global security” during his speech in Kyiv. Responding, Mr Trump said: “I know one thing, Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK, that’s for sure. I think I am speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry. “But I appreciate his advice very much.”