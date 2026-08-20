Prince Harry looking to launch 'commercial' scheme which values veterans as he announces UK move
Harry told the former service members and defence officials the “world needs more heroes”
The Duke of Sussex said he was looking into launching a commercial scheme to help former military personnel.
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Harry was speaking to US veterans in Washington on Wednesday amid reports he and the Duchess of Sussex plan to move back to Britain with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
He told the former service members and defence officials the “world needs more heroes”.
“It’s not about creating more heroes because they already live among us,” he said at the event organised by The Independence Fund, a US organisation which helps severely wounded veterans.
“It’s about being able to really value their expertise, their experiences.”
The duke, who served in the Army, said military skills were not being utilised in civilian life and he was looking at a “commercial” solution which he said would value “those who served rather than expect them to volunteer”.
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In an interview with the Associated Press, he said there was a need for “moral leadership” and expressed concerns about politics and technology, where he said a “very, very small group of people are making decisions that are impacting the entire world”.
“What we need is the younger generation coming into leadership who perhaps see the world slightly differently,” he said.
“And I think a little less testosterone might do as well.”
Harry and Meghan are expected to return to the UK later this month and have already enrolled their children in British schools.
It is understood there will be no change to Harry and Meghan’s role and status as private individuals and non-working members of the royal family.
A spokesman for the duke and duchess has yet to comment on the reports of their relocation.