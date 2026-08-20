The Duke of Sussex said he was looking into launching a commercial scheme to help former military personnel.

Harry was speaking to US veterans in Washington on Wednesday amid reports he and the Duchess of Sussex plan to move back to Britain with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

He told the former service members and defence officials the “world needs more heroes”.

“It’s not about creating more heroes because they already live among us,” he said at the event organised by The Independence Fund, a US organisation which helps severely wounded veterans.

“It’s about being able to really value their expertise, their experiences.”

The duke, who served in the Army, said military skills were not being utilised in civilian life and he was looking at a “commercial” solution which he said would value “those who served rather than expect them to volunteer”.

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