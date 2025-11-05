The Duke of Sussex, who undertook two frontline tours in Afghanistan, described his love for "things that make us British” in a personal 647-word piece

By Frankie Elliott

Prince Harry has expressed his pride at fighting for his country and warned Britons how easy it is for veterans to be forgotten “once the uniform comes off" in a passionate essay ahead of Remembrance Day.

The Duke of Sussex, who undertook two frontline tours in Afghanistan, described his love for "things that make us British" in a personal 647-word piece titled "The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British – By Prince Harry". The former soldier- who currently lives in Montecito, California - called on people to remember "not only the fallen, but the living" who carry the "weight of war".

He urged Brits to knock on veterans’ doors and “join them for a cuppa…or a pint” to hear their stories and “remind them their service still matters”. The duke acknowledged although he “currently” lives in the US, he reflects that “Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for”. His thoughts were released while his brother the Prince of Wales is in the midst of a major tour to Brazil and on the day of William’s Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. It is understood Harry’s words were released on Wednesday to avoid drawing focus away from William’s major speech at the Cop30 climate talks in the Amazon on Thursday. It was also released before Remembrance events such as the Field of Remembrance on Thursday, the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday and commemorations at the Cenotaph on Sunday. In the essay, Harry paid tribute to the “stoic spirit” of self-deprecation and humour of “us Brits” and fondly tells how the “banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands” are the “things that make us British”, adding “I love it.” He describes Remembrance as “not simply a minute’s silence” but “a call to collective responsibility”. The duke says at the start of his reflective piece: “Every November the world, for a moment, grows quieter. We pause, together, to remember.

"It’s also about honouring those who, knowing that cost, still choose to serve." Writing of the “resilience” and “fierce determination” of the Ukrainians he met while visiting the war-torn country in September, Harry adds: “There is a similar stoic spirit of self-deprecation and humour in Ukrainians, that I recognise more than any other, in us Brits. "Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for. "The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands – ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it.” Paying a special tribute to former servicemen and women across the UK’s four home nations and their communities, he writes: “I’ve had the privilege of serving alongside men and women from all four corners of the UK; from Antrim to Anglesey, Lancashire to London, Wrexham to the East Riding, Belfast to Bedfordshire and beyond. “I saw courage and compassion in the harshest conditions imaginable. "But I also saw how easy it can be, once the uniform comes off, for those who gave everything, to feel forgotten.” He warns that “our duty to them does not end when their service does”, and adds: “They safeguarded our freedom. We must safeguard their future. That way we all benefit."

