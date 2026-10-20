Prince Harry reveals he wants 'to work it out' with William - as he takes swipe at those who 'don't want' it to happen
The brothers have been estranged since 2023 following Harry's bombshell book 'Spare'
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Prince Harry has revealed he wants to make up with his brother William before taking a subtle swipe by declaring "some people don’t want it to work out".
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The Duke of Sussex has not spoken to his older sibling for almost four years but has admitted he "grieves" the relationship the pair once had, as well as with his father King Charles.
Harry said there was "enough drama in the world" without continuing the issues within the family, and suggested the brothers could "work for the greater good", as part of his interview with GQ.
He made the admission during his first-sit down interview since he returned to the UK with Meghan and their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.
However, he also appeared to make a dig at William, saying: "Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out."
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"I want it to work out. Of course I do," Harry.
"With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That's the key point.
"I think from a family perspective, again, another massively relatable issue for so many people, sibling disagreements, broken relationships between kids and their parents, kids and one parent.
"That continues to come up with me the whole time with people that I speak to, so I know how relatable it is.
"People maybe look at us and go 'How are you gonna work it out? Maybe that will help me work my stuff out.'"
Harry is on speaking terms with his father, but also told the interview that "scars stick around forever".
But he continued: "But what your perception is, and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, letting go of the past.
"That’s something that I would encourage everybody to do. If there are certain things from the past that are still affecting you every day, that’s harder to let go of."
He added: "For me, there's enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives to continue with issues with family."
The brothers have been estranged since the release of Harry's memoir 'Spare', in which he took multiple swipes at the Royal Family.
Harry described William as his "arch-nemesis" brother, and accused him of allegedly physically attacking him and knocking him to the floor during a row over Meghan.
The interview also touched upon Princess Diana, and how he would imagine the family would look like if she was still here.
He said: "There is a connection still with my mum that I do feel her energy at certain times and in certain parts of my life.
"I certainly don't want sympathy. That's where we’re way past that."
He added: "I don't sit there, and I probably should, but I don't sit there and go really deep into how I'm feeling.
"It's just a quick 'well, I miss you. I wonder what the world would be like if you were still here.'"
However, he suggested he would be "really criticised" for telling his story.
"I find it fascinating because everybody else is allowed to tell their version of my story, but God forbid I should be able to tell the other side of it," he said.