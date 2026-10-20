The brothers have been estranged since 2023 following Harry's bombshell book 'Spare'

Prince Harry has said he wants to reconcile with William but admitted that "some people don’t want it to work out". Picture: Sipa US/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Prince Harry has revealed he wants to make up with his brother William before taking a subtle swipe by declaring "some people don’t want it to work out".

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The Duke of Sussex has not spoken to his older sibling for almost four years but has admitted he "grieves" the relationship the pair once had, as well as with his father King Charles. Harry said there was "enough drama in the world" without continuing the issues within the family, and suggested the brothers could "work for the greater good", as part of his interview with GQ. He made the admission during his first-sit down interview since he returned to the UK with Meghan and their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five. However, he also appeared to make a dig at William, saying: "Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out." Read more: Defamation case against Prince Harry halted by charity Sentebale over financial struggles Read more: William and Kate dodge rain showers to meet community centre supporters

Catherine, Prince William, and Prince Harry, leaving St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service in 2017. Picture: PjrNews/Alamy

"I want it to work out. Of course I do," Harry. "With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That's the key point. "I think from a family perspective, again, another massively relatable issue for so many people, sibling disagreements, broken relationships between kids and their parents, kids and one parent. "That continues to come up with me the whole time with people that I speak to, so I know how relatable it is. "People maybe look at us and go 'How are you gonna work it out? Maybe that will help me work my stuff out.'" Harry is on speaking terms with his father, but also told the interview that "scars stick around forever".

The brothers at the funeral of the late Queen. Picture: Gavin Rodgers/Alamy

But he continued: "But what your perception is, and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, letting go of the past. "That’s something that I would encourage everybody to do. If there are certain things from the past that are still affecting you every day, that’s harder to let go of." He added: "For me, there's enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives to continue with issues with family." The brothers have been estranged since the release of Harry's memoir 'Spare', in which he took multiple swipes at the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved back to the UK in the summer. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Harry described William as his "arch-nemesis" brother, and accused him of allegedly physically attacking him and knocking him to the floor during a row over Meghan. The interview also touched upon Princess Diana, and how he would imagine the family would look like if she was still here. He said: "There is a connection still with my mum that I do feel her energy at certain times and in certain parts of my life. "I certainly don't want sympathy. That's where we’re way past that."

The King is reportedly on speaking terms with Harry following his return to the UK. Picture: Mark Cuthbert/Getty