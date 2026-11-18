The Duke of Sussex undertook two frontline tours to Afghanistan but left the Army in 2015.

Prince Harry declares he would rejoin military to fight Russia if needed. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Duke of Sussex has said he would be ready to rejoin the military to fight Russia if needed.

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Prince Harry made the comments as he took part in a podcast interview while on a surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine last weekend. Former soldier Harry, who spent a decade in the forces and served on the front line in Afghanistan, said: “There is a lot that we can learn from Ukraine. I think there’s a lot that the whole world can learn from Ukraine. “If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100% be there to serve my country, alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel.” Read more: Burnham says UK ‘squarely behind Ukraine’ as Trump and Putin meet in China Read more: William and Kate weave in Mumbai craft school visit after glittering Earthshot Prize ceremony

Britain's Prince Harry meets Ukrainian war veteran Artem at the Superhumans Center, a specialized medical, prosthetics, and rehabilitation facility in Lviv. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Harry suggested Britain had been in conflict with Russia for a decade, telling the Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest podcast: “Just because there’s not drones, bullets and rockets flying at us, that doesn’t mean that we’re not at war. “I feel like we’ve been at war for the last decade.” Asked if he was following the Government’s advice to be ready in case of emergencies and whether he was stockpiling anything “other than all that old jam you’ve got left over” – in a nod to the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever spread – Harry laughed and said: “What a fantastic question. I’m in no position to give advice to people.” Pressed on whether he was nervous to return to the current atmosphere in UK, Harry said: “Yeah I think we should all be nervous, absolutely, and I think we should be prepared. “And I think that those of us that have served should be ready to serve again.” The Duke undertook two frontline tours in Afghanistan but left the Army in 2015.

Harry, who was an Apache helicopter pilot, has since channelled his focus into his Invictus Games sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans, which marked its 10th anniversary in 2024 Last month, he told Nato military chiefs in Brussels that he lost part of his “purpose and identity” when he “hung up” his uniform after leaving the Army, but said he “had another way to serve” by helping military veterans. When Harry and Meghan’s move to the US became permanent at the time in 2021, the late Queen Elizabeth II stripped the Duke of his military titles and royal patronages. His declaration that he would be ready to serve again in the armed forces will raise questions as to whether this would be possible for security reasons.

Harry’s admission in his autobiography Spare in 2023 that he killed 25 members of the Taliban in Afghanistan sparked protests in Helmand and criticism from former military figures. At the time, Admiral Lord West, former head of the Royal Navy, called Harry “very stupid” for the revelation, adding: “There will be a lot of people, I am sure, in Islamic State and other terrorist organisations, who will think this is something which should be avenged.” On US President Donald Trump’s approach to the conflict in Ukraine, the duke told the Telegraph: “I think there’s been a big separation between what American society feels regarding support for Ukraine, which I think is incredibly high and always has been, compared to a certain group, or in this case an administration, that was perhaps thinking about it differently.” Harry said Europe had a united front and it would be fantastic to have more American support.