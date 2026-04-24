Footage of a fearless Prince Louis in a wet suit jumping into the sea and playing on the beach during a family holiday to Cornwall has been shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales to celebrate his eighth birthday.

The video, shot by photographer Matt Porteous during the Waleses’ Easter break, showed the daredevil youngster launching himself into the water from a height, digging in the sand with a spade, playing cricket and running along the beach.

It was posted on the Kensington Palace Instagram account, accompanied by the message: “Thank you for all the birthday wishes for Prince Louis. 8 is great!”

The prince and princess earlier on Thursday released a new photo of Louis on board a boat, also taken during their time away in the South West.

A grinning Louis was shown leaning with his arms folded against the vessel’s metal barrier, with the sea in the backdrop.

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