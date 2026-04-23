The couple's youngest son turned eight on Thursday

The picture of Prince Louis was shared on X. Picture: X

By Alex Storey

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new photograph of Prince Louis in celebration of his eighth birthday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kensington Palace released the photo of the prince which was snapped during a family holiday to Cornwall earlier this month. A grinning Louis, who turned eight today (April 23), is standing with his arms crossed while wearing a blue knitted quarter-zip jumper with the sleeves rolled up with the sea in the background. The post was captioned "Happy birthday, Louis! 8 today!" followed by a red balloon emoji. Read more: King given Blue Peter Green Badge in recognition of 'amazing' environmental work Read more: King leads royal family in celebrating life of Queen Elizabeth II on day she would have turned 100

Happy birthday, Louis! 8 today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/HrJeghz8Pw — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2026

The picture was taken over the Easter break by photographer Matt Porteous, who is often used by the royals to mark family occasions. Louis' birthday comes a day after he and his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, returned to Lambrook School following the break The youngest prince was last seen in public when he joined his parents, the King and Queen and other members of the royal family at Windsor during an Easter service.

The family leaving the Easter Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Picture: Alamy