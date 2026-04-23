Royal Family release new photo of Prince Louis to mark his 8th birthday
The couple's youngest son turned eight on Thursday
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new photograph of Prince Louis in celebration of his eighth birthday.
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Kensington Palace released the photo of the prince which was snapped during a family holiday to Cornwall earlier this month.
A grinning Louis, who turned eight today (April 23), is standing with his arms crossed while wearing a blue knitted quarter-zip jumper with the sleeves rolled up with the sea in the background.
The post was captioned "Happy birthday, Louis! 8 today!" followed by a red balloon emoji.
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Happy birthday, Louis! 8 today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/HrJeghz8Pw— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2026
The picture was taken over the Easter break by photographer Matt Porteous, who is often used by the royals to mark family occasions.
Louis' birthday comes a day after he and his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, returned to Lambrook School following the break
The youngest prince was last seen in public when he joined his parents, the King and Queen and other members of the royal family at Windsor during an Easter service.
Louis is known for his cheeky antics on the Palace balcony and is fourth in line to the throne.
He was born on St George’s Day on April 23, in 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London.
One user replied to the post: "Happy birthday Louis! 8 already? That pic is adorable, kid's growing up fast."
Meanwhile another wrote: "What a lovely photo, looking so grown up. Happy birthday, Prince Louis hope you have the best of days."