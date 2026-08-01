The eight-year-old looked visibly bored as he caught all the action on the penultimate day of the competition

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George during the Netball Semi-Final match. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Prince Louis made a surprise appearance alongside his siblings and the Prince and Princess of Wales on Saturday, as the royals enjoyed a family day out at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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William and Kate were set to catch events on the penultimate day of the games, which have showcased some of the world’s best competitors. The youngest royal, eight, joined siblings Prince George, 13, and Princess Charlotte, 11, as they watched the netball semi-final clash between Australia and Jamaica. Prince George, who celebrated his 13th birthday last week, watched on beside his father, as Prince Louis let out multiple yawns as he watched the sporting action. Read more: Uefa slams Gianni Infantino insisting it has 'lost confidence' in Fifa leadership over $20bn World Cup sell-off plan Read more: Mykhailo Mudryk to join Chelsea in Hong Kong after drug ban ends two years early

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, with children Prince Louis and Prince George during the Netball Semi-Final match at The Hydro. Picture: Alamy

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, with children Princess Charlotte. Picture: Alamy

William and Kate – who are known by their Scottish titles, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, when visiting the country – met Team Wales athletes and their families on Saturday. Before the games William chatted to five Team Wales athletes – lawn and indoor bowler Ross Owen, blind para bowler Julie Thomas and her guide John Wilson, and weightlifters Madaline Connelly and Catrin Haf Jones – when he visited the London Welsh School in Hanwell, west London.