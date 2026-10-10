The Prince of Wales has called on people to reach out to loved ones who might be struggling, saying a simple conversation can be where “hope begins”.

Marking World Mental Health Day, William said we do not always know what someone is "carrying beneath the surface".

“Taking the time to check in, to listen, and to show kindness can make more of a difference than we often realise," he said. “Sometimes, a simple conversation is where hope begins."

The prince’s comments come amid his wider work on mental health, including the launch of a National Suicide Prevention Network through his Royal Foundation.

He added: “The moments that often matter most are the simplest ones: checking in on someone, listening without judgement, and reminding them that they are not alone. Small acts of kindness can have an extraordinary impact.”

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