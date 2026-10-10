Prince of Wales says mental health support can begin with ‘a simple conversation’
The prince’s comments come amid his wider work on mental health, including the launch of a National Suicide Prevention Network through his Royal Foundation.
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The Prince of Wales has called on people to reach out to loved ones who might be struggling, saying a simple conversation can be where “hope begins”.
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Marking World Mental Health Day, William said we do not always know what someone is "carrying beneath the surface".
“Taking the time to check in, to listen, and to show kindness can make more of a difference than we often realise," he said. “Sometimes, a simple conversation is where hope begins."
The prince’s comments come amid his wider work on mental health, including the launch of a National Suicide Prevention Network through his Royal Foundation.
He added: “The moments that often matter most are the simplest ones: checking in on someone, listening without judgement, and reminding them that they are not alone. Small acts of kindness can have an extraordinary impact.”
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In September, William called for suicide prevention to be part of the sporting world’s “game plan” as he urged clubs, competitors and fans to help “save lives”.
Joined by his wife Kate, the prince launched the On Your Side toolkit, which provides practical advice on supporting people at risk of suicide in sporting environments.
The toolkit offers advice on spotting warning signs, starting a conversation with someone suspected of having mental health issues, asking direct questions like “are you thinking about suicide?”, and signposting them to further support.
It also challenges the “myth” that talking about suicide encourages it, stating: “In fact, it opens up a conversation that can help someone feel heard, less alone, and more willing to seek support.”
Speaking on World Suicide Prevention Day earlier this year, William said: “Prevention works when responsibility is shared. When people have the confidence to act and when organisations provide the tools, knowledge and culture that make those actions possible.
“That is what today is about.
“Giving people the confidence to step forward, giving organisations a practical way to make a difference, and bringing the sporting community together behind a shared purpose.”