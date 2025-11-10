Prince and Princess of Wales told kids 'everything' about Kate’s cancer
The Prince and Princess of Wales decided to tell their children “everything” about Kate’s cancer diagnosis.
In January, Kate announced she was in remission from cancer, which had been diagnosed last year.
William admitted the couple had faced some “difficult questions” from their children - George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven.
Speaking to Brazilian television, William said: “Every family goes through difficult times and faces challenges together. How you deal with those moments makes all the difference.
“We decided to tell our children everything, both the good news and the bad. We explain to them why certain things happen and why they might feel upset."
He added: “Many questions might come up without answers - I think all parents go through that. There’s no rulebook for being a parent, and we chose to talk about everything.”
William, who was in Brazil for the Cop30 climate summit and the Earthshot prize, also opened up about family life.
He has been vocal about his concerns for the impact technology can have on children, and his decision to not allow any of his kids to have phones yet.
’It is really hard. Our children don’t have phones,” he said.
“When George moves on to secondary school, maybe he’ll have one with limited access. We talk to him and explain why we don’t think it’s right. With full access, children end up seeing things on the internet that they shouldn’t. But with restricted access, I think it’s good for messaging.”
William called for global “courage, co-operation and unwavering commitment” to tackle the climate crisis in a landmark speech delivered to Cop30.
William addressed world leaders and delegates gathered in the Amazon and urged them to see the “tough” road ahead as an opportunity to “grow our economies, develop new technologies and create secure and affordable energy systems”.
With Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer among the guests, he praised as “visionary” a Brazilian-led fund for rainforests – seen as key to the UN Cop30 climate summit but which the British Government has said it will not invest in.
The UK had been considering support for the Tropical Forest Forever Facility but will not commit public money as Rachel Reeves grapples with balancing the books ahead of the Budget this month.
William also spoke about being “deeply moved” by the resilience of Welsh residents he met earlier this year, with wife Kate, whose lives have been blighted by flooding.