Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Prince and Princess of Wales decided to tell their children “everything” about Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

In January, Kate announced she was in remission from cancer, which had been diagnosed last year. William admitted the couple had faced some "difficult questions" from their children - George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven. Speaking to Brazilian television, William said: "Every family goes through difficult times and faces challenges together. How you deal with those moments makes all the difference. "We decided to tell our children everything, both the good news and the bad. We explain to them why certain things happen and why they might feel upset." He added: "Many questions might come up without answers - I think all parents go through that. There's no rulebook for being a parent, and we chose to talk about everything."

The Prince of Wales during a visit to Brazil. Picture: Alamy

William, who was in Brazil for the Cop30 climate summit and the Earthshot prize, also opened up about family life. He has been vocal about his concerns for the impact technology can have on children, and his decision to not allow any of his kids to have phones yet. ’It is really hard. Our children don’t have phones,” he said. “When George moves on to secondary school, maybe he’ll have one with limited access. We talk to him and explain why we don’t think it’s right. With full access, children end up seeing things on the internet that they shouldn’t. But with restricted access, I think it’s good for messaging.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) and the Prince of Wales meet with young Brazilian leaders from the British Council's Next Generation programme during a visit to Emilio Goeldi Museum in Belem, Brazil, during the Cop30 summit. Picture: Alamy