The couple joined senior royals for the evening of commemoration at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla, are joined by Prince William and Princess Katherine at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined senior royals including the King and Queen at the annual Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall.

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The event to honour the sacrifice and service of the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces is hosted by the Royal British Legion on the Saturday ahead of Remembrance Day. The royals paid tribute to Army personnel past and present, as well as honouring veterans of the Gulf War, the Iraq War and operations in Bosnia. Read more: Thomas Markle bailed with electronic tag - after Meghan's father was charged with possessing child sex abuse images Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received up to £2,000 per month from sub-letting, watchdog reports

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Ann, the Princess Royal, was also seen arriving at the festival alongside the King and Queen earlier in the evening evening, followed by the Duchess of Edinburgh and Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The remembrance event includes musical performances and personal testimonies from soldiers

King Charles III and Queen Camilla look on solemnly at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. Picture: PA Images/Alamy