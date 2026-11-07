Prince and Princess of Wales join King and Queen at Festival of Remembrance
The couple joined senior royals for the evening of commemoration at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
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The Prince and Princess of Wales joined senior royals including the King and Queen at the annual Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall.
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The event to honour the sacrifice and service of the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces is hosted by the Royal British Legion on the Saturday ahead of Remembrance Day.
The royals paid tribute to Army personnel past and present, as well as honouring veterans of the Gulf War, the Iraq War and operations in Bosnia.
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Ann, the Princess Royal, was also seen arriving at the festival alongside the King and Queen earlier in the evening evening, followed by the Duchess of Edinburgh and Prime Minister Andy Burnham.
The remembrance event includes musical performances and personal testimonies from soldiers
Speaking about the importance of marking Army personnel’s service, Lt Col Whittaker said: “Remembrance is not about glorifying war, it’s about honouring service, sacrifice, duty, and love of others.
“Today we remember not only how people died but how they lived, and what they were prepared to give for those they would never meet."