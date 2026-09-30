Sir Kevin is completing an ultra marathon every day for seven days, the latest of his challenges inspired by his friend Rob Burrow

The Prince and Princess of Wales surprise Sir Kevin Sinfield at the end of day three of his 7 in 7: The Grand Finale 2026 Challenge, at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, the home of Wakefield Trinity, in West Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised Sir Kevin Sinfield on the latest stage of his final endurance event to raise money for motor neurone disease charities, telling him what he was doing was “so inspiring”.

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The royal couple were joined by hundreds of supporters at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, in Wakefield, where William joked with families living with MND that he had dreaded getting a call from Sir Kevin to ask him to join him on one of his runs. Sir Kevin is completing an ultra marathon every day for seven days in his 7 in 7: The Grand Finale venture, the latest of his challenges inspired by his friend Rob Burrow. Members of Rob Burrow’s family, including his children Macy, Maya and Jackson, were also at the home of Wakefield Trinity to welcome the rugby league legend at the end of the third day of his run. As William and Kate greeted him, Kate said: “What you’re doing is so inspiring – the unity that you’re building.” Read more: Anne gets stuck in! Royal shares a laugh with Sir Kevin Sinfield as he tackles gruelling final MND challenge Read more: Rugby league great Kevin Sinfield, Dame Helen Mirren and six Lionesses lead the King’s Birthday Honours

The royals also chatted with families who were living with MND. Picture: Alamy

William told him: “Make sure you hold yourself together for another few days.” Sir Kevin told the royal couple he had been dreaming of an ice bath all day. William later said to club officials: “The rugby league family is very special. “We’re all thinking about Rob all the time”. Earlier, the royal visitors chatted with families who were living with MND, telling Mandy and Paul Attack: “I’ve been dreading the moment Kev asked me – ‘Sorry Kev, I’ve got a busy diary’. “This might be his last challenge so I might have missed it.” He told another table of guests: “I can’t do Lycra.” And, on the pitch, Sir Kevin asked William if he “fancied a bit of a run”, and the heir to the throne faked deafness, joking: “There’s something in my ear.” He told the families Sir Kevin’s achievements were “monumental”, adding: “He’s got to be bionic. “By the time he’s finished all this, he’s got to have been rebuilt.”

Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Rugby League Challenge Cup Final Leeds Rhinos v Castleford in 2014. Picture: Alamy

Inspired by Burrow, who died in 2024 after living with MND for four-and-a-half years, Sir Kevin and his team have raised more than £11 million for the MND community since his first annual challenge in 2020. Six charities are set to benefit once again from this year’s fundraising, the MND Association, Leeds Hospitals Charity, My Name5 Doddie Foundation, Darby Rimmer Foundation, MND Scotland and the Irish MND Association. Each ultra marathon is split into seven-kilometre blocks, which must be completed within the hour before starting the next. Sir Kevin set off on Sunday morning from Hull and will finish at on the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of the Super League Grand Final, where his son Jack is expected to play for Wakefield against Warrington.

The Prince and Princess of Wales pose for a photo with Rob Burrow's children. Picture: Alamy