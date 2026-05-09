Prince of Wales celebrates David Attenborough’s 'profound' influence
The prince said Sir David has educated countless people about both the beauty and fragility of the planet, and has been a “guiding light in the work we now undertake to safeguard the natural world”
The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday and said the conservationist’s work in highlighting environmental issues has "strengthened my own determination to act"
Listen to this article
William praised the “boundless curiosity, gentle wisdom and unwavering dedication” of Sir David in a speech at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday.
The prince said Sir David has educated countless people about both the beauty and fragility of the planet, and has been a “guiding light in the work we now undertake to safeguard the natural world”.
William said the naturalist and broadcaster has inspired generations of people, adding that his own children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, “have grown up with your incredible storytelling”.
Speaking at an event at the Royal Albert Hall to mark Sir David’s birthday, William said: “It is a rare privilege to celebrate a century of life.
Read More: King and Queen lead tributes for Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday
Read More: 'I thought I’d have a quiet 100th': National treasure Sir David Attenborough turns 100 - life in pictures
A special evening celebrating Sir David Attenborough's 100th Birthday at The Royal Albert Hall. pic.twitter.com/ZytEQ3Z9mH— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 9, 2026
“But it is rarer still when that person has transformed the way we see the only home that we have – Planet Earth.
“David, for decades, your voice has been a constant in our lives, guiding us through rainforests and oceans, over mountains and into the very fabric of life.
“Through your boundless curiosity, gentle wisdom and unwavering dedication, you have opened our eyes to the beauty of our planet, and to its fragility, reminding us of our collective responsibility to protect it.
“You have been a guiding light in the work we now undertake to safeguard the natural world. Long before many of us found our voice on the challenges we face, you were speaking with clarity, urgency and optimism.
“And it is that sense of urgent optimism that has made all the difference.”
William said that “like millions across the world, my children have grown up with your incredible storytelling – a window into the wonders of nature that shaped their understanding of our planet, and their belief that it is something worth fighting for”.
The prince, who established the Earthshot Prize in 2020, said Sir David has been a big influence in his own life.
He continued: “For me personally, your friendship has been profound. You have strengthened my own determination to act.
“To work with those who are raising awareness of the challenges and building the solutions that drive meaningful change.
“Through your support in establishing the Earthshot Prize, we are now striving to turn your inspiration into action, to champion those solutions that are creating a more sustainable future for us all.”
William said that Sir David has inspired generations of people over a “lifetime of extraordinary service”.
He added: “One of the greatest gifts you have given us, David, is more than just an understanding of what is at risk. You have given us belief that positive change is still possible.
“Tonight, we celebrate far more than a remarkable milestone of 100 years.
“We celebrate a lifetime of extraordinary service. A life that has brought the natural world closer to humanity, and humanity closer to its responsibility to the natural world.
“Your legacy is not only the films we treasure or the knowledge you have shared. It is the generations you have inspired. Generations who now look forward with determination and with optimism.
“And so, as we celebrate you this evening, we also look to the future, one that carries your spirit forward.
“If there is a baton to be taken up, it is the one you have prepared us to carry.
“Sir David, thank you for your wisdom, your kindness, your dedication, and for reminding us, always, of the wonder of the world we call home.
“A very happy 100th birthday.”
The Royal Albert Hall celebration is hosted by Kirsty Young and includes performances from musicians who have featured on Sir David’s Planet Earth TV series.