The prince said Sir David has educated countless people about both the beauty and fragility of the planet, and has been a “guiding light in the work we now undertake to safeguard the natural world”

Prince William with Sir David at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: X

By Alice Padgett

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday and said the conservationist’s work in highlighting environmental issues has "strengthened my own determination to act"

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William praised the “boundless curiosity, gentle wisdom and unwavering dedication” of Sir David in a speech at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday. The prince said Sir David has educated countless people about both the beauty and fragility of the planet, and has been a “guiding light in the work we now undertake to safeguard the natural world”. William said the naturalist and broadcaster has inspired generations of people, adding that his own children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, “have grown up with your incredible storytelling”. Speaking at an event at the Royal Albert Hall to mark Sir David’s birthday, William said: “It is a rare privilege to celebrate a century of life. Read More: King and Queen lead tributes for Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday Read More: 'I thought I’d have a quiet 100th': National treasure Sir David Attenborough turns 100 - life in pictures

A special evening celebrating Sir David Attenborough's 100th Birthday at The Royal Albert Hall. pic.twitter.com/ZytEQ3Z9mH — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 9, 2026

“But it is rarer still when that person has transformed the way we see the only home that we have – Planet Earth. “David, for decades, your voice has been a constant in our lives, guiding us through rainforests and oceans, over mountains and into the very fabric of life. “Through your boundless curiosity, gentle wisdom and unwavering dedication, you have opened our eyes to the beauty of our planet, and to its fragility, reminding us of our collective responsibility to protect it. “You have been a guiding light in the work we now undertake to safeguard the natural world. Long before many of us found our voice on the challenges we face, you were speaking with clarity, urgency and optimism. “And it is that sense of urgent optimism that has made all the difference.”

The Duke of Cambridge (now the Prince of Wales), Sir David Attenborough, the Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) and the Duke of Sussex, attending the global premiere of Netflix's 'Our Planet' in 2019. Picture: Alamy