"And it’s my happy place, I love flying," I said.

The Prince of Wales (right) helps work on a main rotor head of a Chinook helicopter. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Prince of Wales said flying is his “happy place” when he reminisced with old air force colleagues about the “glory days” of serving with the RAF Search and Rescue Force.

William chatted about flying Sea King helicopters on rescue missions when he visited an RAF base with the Crown Prince of Jordan, and described how their sound still goes “straight to my heart”. When he met former colleagues and others in the mess at RAF Benson near Oxford, he was asked if he still spent any time in the cockpit, and the prince replied, “I do still fly, yeah – I keep my hours going.

The Prince of Wales (centre) chats with Flight Lieutenant Steve Wilders (left) during a visit to RAF Benson in Wallingford. Picture: Alamy

Britain's Prince William, right, meets maintenance crew from No. 28 (AC) Sqn. Picture: Alamy

The future King served a three-year tour with the Search and Rescue Force and, during his time based at RAF Valley in Anglesey, carried out 156 search and rescue operations resulting in 149 people being rescued, before he left the Armed Forces in 2013. He later served as a helicopter pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, flying missions for two years before stepping down in July 2017 to focus on his royal duties.

The Prince of Wales (2nd left) and the Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan (2nd right) during a visit to RAF Benson in Wallingford, Oxfordshire. Picture: Alamy