The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new family photograph for their 2025 Christmas card, featuring their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family snapshot was taken by photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk in April.

Charlotte, 10, is resting her head on her father’s shoulder and holding onto his arm, a relaxed Louis is leaning back sitting between William’s legs, and Kate has her arm around George.

The image, released on Kensington Palace’s social media, shows William and Kate sitting on the grass amid spring daffodils surrounded by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It appeared to be the same photoshoot used to capture portraits for George’s 12th and Louis’ seventh birthdays.

The Waleses are spending the festive season together and are expected to be joining the King and rest of the royal family at Sandringham in Norfolk on Christmas Day.

The family-of-five experienced a major change just a few weeks ago when they moved into their eight-bedroom “forever home”, Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The change is seen as a fresh start for the Waleses after Kate’s recovery from cancer, which she announced at the start of 2025, following what William branded a “brutal” 2024.

Charles III and Queen Camilla chose their 20th wedding anniversary portrait for their official Christmas card this year, which was released to the public on December 6.

William, Kate and the children are expected to join the King and Queen along with other members of the Royal Family at Sandringham in Norfolk for Christmas Day.

Charles is also thought to have invited Camilla's children and their families, as well as his nieces Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie - but not their disgraced father Andrew.

The Waleses could also appear for the Christmas Day service alongside Charles which involves a traditional walkabout after church where they meet well-wishers.