Prince William and Princess Kate meet Modi as they reach the final leg of their India tour
During a meeting at Modi's private residence, the couple and Modi discussed the "strength and importance of the UK–India bilateral relationship, according to a Kensington Palace spokesperson.
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Prince William and Princess Kate have met Narendra Modi at the end of their three-day visit to the country.
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The Indian prime minister thanked the Prince of Wales for bringing his Earthshot prize to the country during the pair’s first international tour since 2022.
As part of the visit, the couple presented the £1m prizes to winners of the environmental award, which Prince William founded and still considers one of his proudest endeavours.
On Wednesday, the royals travelled from Mumbai to New Delhi for the final stretch of the visit.
According to a Kensington Palace spokesperson, during a meeting at Modi's private residence, the couple and Modi discussed the "strength and importance of the UK–India bilateral relationship.
Read more: Kate and William begin three-day visit to India to stage the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony
Read more: William and Kate weave in Mumbai craft school visit after glittering Earthshot Prize ceremony
They also reflected on the deep and enduring ties between the two countries and the opportunities to strengthen their partnership in the years ahead", the spokesperson added.
Prince William and Princess Kate spoke "warmly" of their time in India, and thanked Modi and the people for their welcome.
They added how much they enjoyed coming back to India, ten years after their last visit.
The royal couple last met with Narendra Modi on their official visit to India in 2016.
The prime minister said it was a "pleasure" to meet the royals and added that he looks forward to "further strengthening" the UK–India partnership for the "shared prosperity of the people of our nations and the wider world".
Earlier this year, Prince William announced that, for the first time, the Earthshot Prize ceremony would be held in India, citing the country’s leadership in climate innovation, its biodiversity and sizeable youth population as key factors behind the decision.
According to the royal spokesperson, the prime minister and the royals discussed the success of the ceremony in Mumbai, and India's "growing leadership in environmental innovation" during their meeting.
As part of the trip, the Princess of Wales also paid a visit to a maternity hospital, where she offered comfort to a grieving mother who lost a baby after giving birth to premature twin girls.
Jyoti Karande, whose other child is still being treated in intensive care, is being treated in the post-partum ward at Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital.
Catherine told the 29-year-old: "Stay strong. Well done. You've clearly been very, very brave."
This comes as reports of Catherine recovering well after her cancer treatment and returning to international duties.