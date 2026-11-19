During a meeting at Modi's private residence, the couple and Modi discussed the "strength and importance of the UK–India bilateral relationship, according to a Kensington Palace spokesperson.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, meet with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Picture: Newscom/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Prince William and Princess Kate have met Narendra Modi at the end of their three-day visit to the country.

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The Indian prime minister thanked the Prince of Wales for bringing his Earthshot prize to the country during the pair’s first international tour since 2022. Picture: Newscom/Alamy

They also reflected on the deep and enduring ties between the two countries and the opportunities to strengthen their partnership in the years ahead", the spokesperson added. Prince William and Princess Kate spoke "warmly" of their time in India, and thanked Modi and the people for their welcome. They added how much they enjoyed coming back to India, ten years after their last visit. The royal couple last met with Narendra Modi on their official visit to India in 2016.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Spend Final Day In Mumbai Following The 2026 Earthshot Ceremony. Picture: Pool/Getty

The prime minister said it was a "pleasure" to meet the royals and added that he looks forward to "further strengthening" the UK–India partnership for the "shared prosperity of the people of our nations and the wider world". Earlier this year, Prince William announced that, for the first time, the Earthshot Prize ceremony would be held in India, citing the country’s leadership in climate innovation, its biodiversity and sizeable youth population as key factors behind the decision. According to the royal spokesperson, the prime minister and the royals discussed the success of the ceremony in Mumbai, and India's "growing leadership in environmental innovation" during their meeting.

(left to right) Simone Ashley, Take That band members Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Sachin Tendulkar, Karan Johar, Robert Irwin and Rami Malek, during the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. Picture: PA Images/Alamy