SC Freiburg v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Europa League Final 2026. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The Prince of Wales has congratulated Aston Villa for their victory in the Europa League final in Istanbul, marking their first European trophy in 44 years.

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William, patron of the Football Association and a passionate Villa supporter, erupted into cheers and celebrated as the Birmingham-based side beat Freiburg 3-0 on Wednesday. It was Villa’s first major European final since the prince was born, their first silverware since the League Cup in 1996 and a first continental trophy since the European Cup in 1982. After the match, Kensington Palace published the Prince of Wales’ message to the team: “Amazing night!! “Huge congratulations to all the players, team, staff and everyone connected to the club! 44 years since the last taste of European silverware!”

Istanbul, Turkey. 20th May, 2026. Aston Villa fan Prince William takes his seat during the SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League Final match at Besiktas Park, Istanbul. Picture: Alamy

Istanbul, Turkey. 20th May, 2026. Soccer, Men: Europa League, SC Freiburg - Aston Villa, Final, Tüpras Stadyumu (Istanbul). William, Prince of Wales (r), stands in the stands and cheers on Aston Villa. Credit: Robert Michael/dpa/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The prince added: “Special shout out to Boubacar Kamara who has been out injured but is such an integral part of our team and helped lay the foundations of this success.” Midfielder Kamara has been absent since suffering a knee injury earlier this year. After lifting the trophy, Villa captain John McGinn said that William, who has followed the club since he was a schoolboy, met the players before kick-off.

SC Freiburg v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Europa League Final 2026. Picture: Getty