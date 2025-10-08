The show, presented by Claudia Winkleman, sees contestants try to detect the traitors in the group

Stephen Lambert was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

The Prince of Wales and his family are “very much looking forward” to watching The Celebrity Traitors which is going to be a “big treat” for them, he told TV executive.

Lambert, the founder and chief executive of Studio Lambert – the production company behind The Traitors, was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) on Wednesday. Lambert, 66, said: “My award is for services to television, and we started talking about Celebrity Traitors, which launches tonight. “He said he and the family were very much looking forward to watching it. It was going to be a big treat for them and probably for the nation, he expected. “And I told him about the fact that our celebrities have entered into the game with great seriousness. Read More: ‘Grafter’ Princess Royal visits Dorset in support of local organisations

Television Producer and Executive Mr. Stephen Lambert, after he was given an OBE. Picture: PA

“So, they’re not just doing it because it’s a chance for them to be celebrities on television, but because they actually love the game, but also because they are the talented people they are, so they’re also very funny, and I think it’s extremely entertaining television.” The Celebrity Traitors launches on Wednesday, with a cast of 19 famous faces, including comedian Alan Carr, retired Olympic diver Tom Daley and actor and TV host Sir Stephen Fry. The show, presented by Claudia Winkleman, sees contestants try to detect the traitors in the group while completing a series of challenges to win funds to contribute towards the prize pot. If, at the end of the series, a traitor is left among the finalists, the faithfuls – those who are not traitors – lose out on the money and the traitor wins the full prize.

The honours were given out at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. Picture: PA

Lambert added he and his team were “blown away by the quality of the people that were interested in doing the first season of Celebrity Traitors”. He said: “Quite often when a show is announced as a celebrity version of something, many people haven’t actually heard of the celebrities that take part. In this case, nearly everybody who took part is well known. “I mean people like Stephen Fry and Alan Carr and Celia Imrie, and list goes on, Clare Balding, Tom Daley, it’s extraordinary.“They’re all people that everybody knows about. And so, I think, that if the show is as popular as we hope it is, and people like it as much as we hope they do, then there’s a good chance we’ll get equally good, if not even more famous, people the next time.” Asked why he thinks The Traitors has been such a hit, he said: “I think it’s a game that people love watching and playing.“I think that the players like it because it gives them licence, if they’re the traitors, to lie. “Quite often in reality game shows, people end up being good and bad, and the bad ones are the ones that sort of lie and are sort of devious, here, they’re given licence to do that, it’s a bit like playing poker. “You know, you’re allowed to lie, and so people don’t judge you badly for being a treacherous traitor in not telling the truth. “And I think the audience partly love it, because it’s a classic case of dramatic irony. We know what’s going on better than the players.”

Television producer Stephen Lambert of Studio Lambert, the makers of The Traitors, at his home in west London. Picture: Alamy