Thames Valley Police is investigating claims Andrew shared confidential documents with Epstein while serving as UK trade envoy.

By Ella Bennett

The Prince of Wales has been challenged over his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

William was asked questions by the broadcast media after he watched schoolgirls playing football at a sports ground in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh during his official visit. A reporter travelling with the prince shouted twice: “Sir, to what extent do you think the royal family has done enough around the Andrew and Epstein issue.”

The Prince of Wales is in the middle of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Picture: Alamy

Andrew and Prince William, The Prince of Wales at the funeral of The Duchess of Kent in September 2025. Picture: Alamy

The royal family have attempted to draw a line under the scandal, and Andrew, the King’s disgraced brother, was stripped of his titles in December after years of being the subject of sex allegations involving Epstein. Before the visit on Monday, the Prince and Princess of Wales issued their first public statement about the Epstein scandal. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations. “Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.” The statement was issued a few hours ahead of the prince’s arrival in Riyadh on Monday, and there was a real sense Kensington Palace wanted the position of the prince and princess to be known so William could focus on the trip, aimed at strengthening UK ties with a key Middle East ally.

Melania Trump, Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Picture: Getty