Prince William challenged over Andrew during Saudi Arabia visit
Thames Valley Police is investigating claims Andrew shared confidential documents with Epstein while serving as UK trade envoy.
The Prince of Wales has been challenged over his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
William was asked questions by the broadcast media after he watched schoolgirls playing football at a sports ground in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh during his official visit.
A reporter travelling with the prince shouted twice: “Sir, to what extent do you think the royal family has done enough around the Andrew and Epstein issue.”
William did not respond to the questions, but it is not clear if he heard the question clearly, as he was some distance away.
Andrew's relationship with Epstein has been under scrutiny again in recent weeks after the US Department of Justice released millions of documents related to the convicted sex offender.
The royal family have attempted to draw a line under the scandal, and Andrew, the King’s disgraced brother, was stripped of his titles in December after years of being the subject of sex allegations involving Epstein.
Before the visit on Monday, the Prince and Princess of Wales issued their first public statement about the Epstein scandal.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations.
“Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”
The statement was issued a few hours ahead of the prince’s arrival in Riyadh on Monday, and there was a real sense Kensington Palace wanted the position of the prince and princess to be known so William could focus on the trip, aimed at strengthening UK ties with a key Middle East ally.
The King also released an unprecedented statement detailing his “profound concern” at allegations over Andrew's conduct and said he will “stand ready to support” the police if approached over claims.
The statement followed the announcement that Thames Valley Police is investigating claims Andrew shared confidential documents with Epstein while serving as UK trade envoy.
In a statement released on Monday night, Buckingham Palace said: "The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct.
"While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect.
"As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse."
Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in regards to his relationship with Epstein. He has not responded to claims about his conduct while trade envoy.